Jacob Hansberger (No. 23) scores one of his three touchdowns behind Fletcher Anderson’s (No. 25) key blocking. (Photos by Sue Rodelius)

Mound Westonka football opened the 2022 campaign at Haddorff Stadium with a dominant performance in a 65-12 Thursday night victory against the visiting North St. Paul Polars in a Twin City Maroon Sub-District match-up. The White Hawks start the season 1-0 for the ninth consecutive year.

Mound Westonka never trailed in the game while posting a 35-point second quarter.

