After a summer of hard work, training and lots of questions about the upcoming season, the Westonka White Hawks Cross Country team has received some answers - and is ready to compete.
The cross country season is significantly pared down, but the team is excited for the opportunity to race again. One of the biggest changes is the reduction in the number of teams allowed at meets. The sport goes from most meets having many teams to allowing only dual and tri meets.
The White Hawks started their summer training July 6, with the runners happy to see their teammates again. Coach Chris Humbert shared, “It was great to get the team back together, and we were able to have a good half summer together to help lead us into the season.”
The Varsity and Junior Varsity teams started official team practices Aug. 17, with the middle school teams beginning practice Sept. 8. The season will end earlier this year, in mid-October, with the Minnesota State High School League announcing soon if postseason section and state meets can be held. The White Hawks coaching staff is led again this year by Chris Humbert, with Jessica Rashleger returning to assist and part-time help from John Wardlow (strength training) and Amy Velsor (yoga). According to coach Humbert, “I, and we, feel very fortunate to be able to train and have some fun together. We always feel that way, but this year especially!”
Captains for this year’s team include senior Charlie Herder; juniors Beckett James, Lance Nemecek and Alli Soule; and sophomore Laura Sunnarborg. The White Hawks include 25 upper classmen, plus 15 middle schoolers.
Coach Humbert reports, “I really appreciate the character and attitude on this year’s team! Although fairly young overall, it is one of the most mature teams I have worked with in my 34 years. From the competitive standpoint, we are probably a year away from really being at the top of our game. But we will take many small steps to success this season - in fact, already have. As usual, we are focusing on the total package in training (lifting, yoga, pool workouts, various run workouts, etc.) and stressing the mind-body-spirit connection.”
The White Hawks continue to use various venues for practice, the high school area, Carver Park and Gale Woods being the most common. If the season plays out in its entirety, the team will end up hosting three meets at Gale Woods.
Coach Humbert noted, “Highlights this year will be working with Rick Rassier of Teamwork Training, our service project, some great in-team competitions for fun, movie night and many more. Actually, the biggest highlight may be simply being able to connect again in daily practice and feel a sense of normalcy.”
AUG. 27 AT GALE WOODS
The White Hawks kicked off their season with a scorcher at Gale Woods. Hutchinson and Holy Family joined Westonka for a run with the ‘feels like’ temperature in the mid-90s. The course was set to a 4K for the first meet.
The Boys Varsity team started the season in style with a big win. Lance Nemecek finished in third with a time of 15:13 with Charlie Herder taking the next spot at 15:41. Beckett James (16:14) and juniors Max Epsky (16:28) and Owen Paul (16:38) all finished in the top 10 to help the White Hawks to first place.
The Girls Varsity race was a tight one, ending in a tie with the Hutchinson Tigers. Laura Sunnarborg finished in second at 17:24, with teammates Alli Soule (19:04) and eighth-grader Gabby Callahan (19:39) taking third and fourth. Senior Jenna Brustad (22:23) and eighth-grader Claire Rashleger (23:29) also had nice races for the White Hawks.
SEPT. 1 AT LAKE REBECCA
The second meet provided much more comfortable running conditions at Lake Rebecca, hosted by Delano. It was a slightly overcast day with temperatures in the 70s, a pleasant afternoon for the White Hawks’ first 5K.
The Girls Varsity competition was a close one, with only 2 points between each team. The White Hawks ended up in third, only 2 points behind New Prague, who was 2 behind Delano. Laura Sunnarborg placed third in the meet, with a time of 20:37; Alli Soule places fifth at 21:53. The team’s four eighth-graders, Audrey Kirscht (23:15), Gabby Callahan (23:47), Brooke Garlock (24:09) and Claire Rashleger (28:09) also contributed for the White Hawks.
The White Hawks Varsity boys also came away in third place, led by Lance Nemecek who finished fourth with a time of 18:01. Charlie Herder and Max Epsky finished close together at 19:00 and 19:06 respectively. Owen Paul (19:40) and Beckett James (19:45) rounded out the White Hawks team score.
The Boys JV meet was won by White Hawk Josh Engesser, leading all runners with a time of 19:55. The JV team barely missed the win, with Delano beating them by 1 point.
