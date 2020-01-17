December was a busy month for the White Hawks Girls Basketball team. On Dec.10, the team played against a tough opponent, the Orono Spartans, and with an injured Greta Blanck watching from the sidelines they were defeated after an early lead in the game. The next two games went down to the wire! With Blanck back and an impressive drive down the lane and go ahead layup by Makala Shelton, the girls defeated Visitation. The second game was also close scoring and went into overtime before ending with a loss to Bloomington Kennedy.
Shelton leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.2 points per game. The team is well rounded, boasting many key contributors. Melissa Drill leads in the rebounding column with 8.2 rebounds per game, followed by Blanck and Shelton each averaging 5.7 per game. Megan Wanner leads in assists, making 26, with senior Sam Otto and junior Sydney Eidsness each with 20.
Benilde St. Margaret’s came to town the following week. They pushed the White Hawks into a fast paced game and came out on top. New London Spicer was the next foe for the White Hawks. Westonka caught Number 4 New London off guard in the first half and stuck with them throughout. Melissa Drill hit an impressive 3-point shot at the halftime buzzer, giving the White Hawks the lead, but the Wildcats made some adjustments and came out strong to pull ahead for the win. Despite the loss, the team was energized by being only the second team this season to score more than 50 points against the Wildcats.
The White Hawks Junior Varsity team continues its success as well. The team has an overall record of 8 and 3. The C-Squad team is now 9 and 1. Both teams are improving each game and working effectively as a team. The future for the White Hawks looks bright.
The White Hawks then hosted the Holiday Jamboree and opened with a prominent win against Columbia Heights. Unfortunately, the weather led to cancellation of the rest of the games. When asked to reflect on this month’s play, coach Hiebert said, “Our team has competed hard in each game this season. When we get balance like we did versus Columbia Heights, with four kids in double figures and solid contributions from everyone in the lineup, we’re a tough team to beat. Conference play starts after the holidays, and we’re looking forward to going up against our familiar foes.”
After hosting many home games in December, the team will be on the road most of January, but you can see them in action against Litchfield at home on Jan. 24 for Youth Night.
