January’s cold weather may keep some people indoors bundled up, but for the Mound Westonka White Hawks Nordic Ski Team, things are really heating up. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the team competed in a 5K classic race at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley, and junior captain Carly McGown led the White Hawks girls with a 20:44 finish. Eighth-graders Averie Zeally and Ingrid Wulf tied at 25:37 and senior Sarah Malchow finished in 27:06. Sophomore Lance Nemecek finished 13th overall and led the White Hawks boys with a time of 14:48.Senior captain Robby Brustad (16:09), juniors Nolan Hanson (16:56) and Roman Fenzl (17:21) and sophomore Max Epsky (18:44) combined to power the team to a fifth place finish. The long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend provided a perfect opportunity to head north to deep snow and endless skiing at Maplelag in Callaway, Minn. The skiers honed their classic technique and prepared for the important meets to come.
Last Friday, Jan. 24, the team travelled again to Wirth Park for their Conference Meet. The Conference Meet and the upcoming Section and State Meets use the pursuit format whereby each skier completes a 5K race in both skate and classic technique. The first race on Friday morning was Classic, and the combination of old snow and near-freezing temperatures demanded real waxing wizardry to achieve the perfect balance of grip and glide. After lunch the skiers repeated the 5K race on skate skis, this time starting in the order determined by their finish in the morning’s race.
Coach Sue Harrison pointed out that in this rebuilding year, of the 18 White Hawks racers at the meet, only the three captains—seniors Kate McGown and Robby Brustad and junior Carly McGown—had ever skied in either a Conference Meet or a pursuit race. Considering the team’s lack of competitive experience at this level, the end results were quite impressive. The White Hawks boys’ team finished third, led by the strong skiing of sophomore Lance Nemecek. He finished the Classic leg in 15:47 and covered the skate course in 13:26 for 15th place overall. He was followed closely by Brustad in 16:29 and 13:18, Nolan Hanson in 16:20 and 14:48 and Roman Fenzl in 18:35 and 15:02. Sophomore Beckett James completed the scoring team in 19:10 and 15:59. Kate McGown paced the White Hawks girls with a classic time of 17:32 and a skate time of 15:56, with a combined time good enough for 14th place overall. Carly McGown finished next for the White Hawks with times of 20:48 and 18:53, followed by eighth-graders Avery Zealley at 22:50 and 18:45 and Anna Wood at 22:32 and 20:31. Sophomore Anna Elliott scored fifth with times of 25:15 and 18:08 to complete the team’s fifth place finish.
The overall top 20 performances of the top three White Hawks finishers—Nemecek, Brustad and Kate McGown—earned them All Conference Honorable Mention honors.
