Westonka nordic skiers (from left) earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors, Isaac Hays, Averie Zeally and Anna Wood. (Photo courtesy Miles Lund)

The Westonka nordic ski team raced in the conference meet at Theodore Wirth Park on Jan. 28. The girls team took fourth place, while the boys finished in fifth in the conference.

The meet was scored using a combination of pursuit and sprint relay races. The pursuit takes the combined times of each skier’s classic and skate 5K races, while the sprint relay takes the combined times of two relay participants, in two separate races.

