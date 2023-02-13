The Westonka nordic ski team raced in the conference meet at Theodore Wirth Park on Jan. 28. The girls team took fourth place, while the boys finished in fifth in the conference.
The meet was scored using a combination of pursuit and sprint relay races. The pursuit takes the combined times of each skier’s classic and skate 5K races, while the sprint relay takes the combined times of two relay participants, in two separate races.
On the girls team, junior Averie Zealley finished 15th in the pursuit, with a time of 35:52. Junior Anna Wood was close behind in 18th place, with a time of 36:54. Seventh grade skier Camryn Smith had an impressive 25th place finish with a time of 41:14. Smith had the best finish of any seventh grade skier in the conference. Junior Ingrid Wulf finished in 38th place, followed closely by 8th grader Annika Hagen in 39th, freshman Nora Hughes in 44th and freshman Sophia Kravchenko in 51st place. The relay team of sophomore Stella Miner and seventh grader Stella Johnson earned a 6th place finish with combined time of 18:12.
The boys team was led again by sophomore Isaac Hays who finished in 16th place with a time of 31:11. Sophomore Miles Lund finished seconds behind in 19th place with a 31:44 time. Sophomore Tor Erdahl finished 34th with a time of 36:44, followed by sophomore Luke Carlson in 37th and freshman Leif Hagen in 41st place. The boys relay team, senior Adrian Overbo and freshman Liam Zealley, skied to a 4th place finish with a time of 14:05.
By finishing in the top 18 in their events, White Hawks skiers Averie Zealley, Anna Wood and Isaac Hays each earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors. This is well earned recognition for the hard work these skiers put in this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.