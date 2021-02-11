A calm, 15 degree day with hard track snow makes for prefect conditions for Nordic skiing and this is exactly what greeted the Westonka Nordic team Jan. 27 for their second meet of the season at Hyland. Other schools battling it out on the course were state powerhouse Highland Park, Central, Holy Family, Scott West, Como Park, Avalon GRS and Orono. The competition format was a breakout of three separate races where times were combined into one scoring placement. As is customary, it was a time trial start with three skiers taking the course every 30 seconds and with a team’s top skier typically starting in the third wave. The race was a 5 Kilometer (3.1 mile) Skate discipline contest, and the top five skiers from each team score. Westonka was in the first race with Orono and Highland Park.
The challenging course offered something for everyone: extremely fast descents, ridiculous inclines and technical corners. The start was an exhilarating, steep downhill that then looped the trailhead section, turning then to a long, gradual uphill with a sharp incline finish. A slight reprieve through a heavily wooded section sent skiers to a single black diamond with even steeper climbs. Now onto their biggest challenge; the Boulder Ridge loop. Categorized as a double black diamond, this portion of the course brings the pain as even the most experienced and conditioned athlete feels its wrath. Racers then looped back, returning to the start and finish line.
The Westonka boys’ starting lineup was senior Roman Fenzl, senior Nolan Hanson, junior Lance Nemecek, junior Haaken Erdahl, senior Dylan Osborn, sophomore Ashton Demmer and junior Josh Engesser. Skiers sped out of the start, taking advantage of the perfect race condition snow and attacked the challenging terrain. “The boys are skiing hard today,” a statement by assistant coach Corey Toll as he watched skiers from all eight teams battle the relentless hills. As they fought on and athletes sped downward, crossing the finish, the Westonka boys earned a team fourth place with notable performances by Lance Nemecek with a 14:03, seventh place, and Nolan Hanson 15:26, 17th, out of 70 total skiers.
Next up, the time trial start had the young and talented Westonka girls team battling the course. Two Freshman, Avery Zealley and Anna Wood, skied with determination and focus to place first and second in team placement for the White Hawks with a 18:31 and 19:12, 23rd and 27th overall respectively. Next across the line it was the upper-classwomen’s turn with juniors Anna Elliot 19:18 and Anika Budzius 20:09 finishing strong just ahead of senior Carly McGown 20:17.
