By Lawrence Nemecek and Ron McGown
FOR LAKER PIONEER
The Mound Westonka White Hawks Nordic Ski team traveled to Giants Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik Jan. 4 to compete in the Mesabi East Invitational. Nearly 900 skiers turned out for the biggest high school meet in the nation on the challenging terrain of the Giants Ridge trail system. Skiers competed in 5k classic and freestyle (skate skiing) events. Said coach Sue Harrison, “The skiing and conditions were fantastic and the competition lived up to the high standards of this race.”
Senior captain Kate McGown led the Varsity skiers and finished the freestyle race in the top third of the pack at 20:07. Sophomore and first-year racer Lance Nemecek paced the boys team with a freestyle finishing time of 17:15. Senior Grace Hanson and juniors Nolan Hanson and Roman Fenzl filled out the team standings for the freestyle race. Senior captain Robby Brustad (20:09) and junior captain Carly McGown (26:17) took charge of the classic skiers, leading Dylan Osborn and JV finishers Ethan Jemtrud and Adrian Overbo on the beautiful hilly course. It was a great experience for all the White Hawks skiers who participated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.