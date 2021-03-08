Artic-like conditions and biting winds did not hold back the Westonka Nordic team from having a busy and productive racing week. As temperatures hovered just above the mandatory -4 degree cut-off, the team competed in two separate 5K Classic style competitions: at Elm Creek and Hyland Park. Classic technique has the racer ski in machine-made grooves, utilizing the skis’ “kick,” or grip on the snow, to propel forward in addition to extensive use of the poles. Other schools battling it out on the courses were state powerhouse Highland Park along with Central, Holy Family, Scott West, Como Park, Avalon GRS and Orono.
Strong winds Feb. 5 at Elm Creek blew fine, crystal-like snow into the two-loop course making the skiing resemble walking in sand. Coach Sue Harrison was proud of her team’s attitude and grit, saying “Drifting snow in the tracks; exposed ice; stiff, cold wind; broken poles and surprising falls made it a difficult day to race.” The boys’ team fought hard for a third place even with broken poles by seniors Nolan Hanson and Roman Fenzl. Junior Lance Nemecek was the top White Hawk finisher with a time of 15:56. The girls’ team took fifth with adverse conditions causing even the most seasoned skiers to fall. Junior Anna Elliot had top honors for Westonka, followed closely by freshman Anna Wood.
A hard, fast track at Hyland with temps in the single digits greeted skiers on Feb. 10 for another day of conference competition. The boys again had a solid third place performance with Lance Nemecek, eighth overall out of 78 racers and with a time of 16:07, followed by junior Max Epsky (18:05) and Nolan Hanson (18:17). The girls’ team earned fifth place with top skiers being freshman Avery Zealley, junior Anna Elliot, freshman Anna Wood and senior Carly McGown.
