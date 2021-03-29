The conference championship, this is what it all leads up to for high school sports. It’s a time for all the hours of training and hard work to pay off, and that is exactly what happened on Friday, Feb. 19 at Hyland Park, at the Twin Cities Nordic Conference ski meet where Westonka skiers achieved well-earned conference honors.
Second year skier and junior Lance Nemecek finished sixth overall, earning All-Conference honors. Strong performances in their last conference meet by seniors Nolan Hanson and Roman Fenzl earned them Honorable Mentions, finishing in 18th and 20th place respectively. The boys also tied for a well-deserved third place in team standings. A delighted head coach Sue Harrison exclaimed, “both teams and all skiers raced hard and skied well! Nice work!”
The event itself was organized differently than in the past. Like in previous years, skiers had to show their mastery of both classic and freestyle disciplines and an interval start, and they had to complete two separate races. However, the distances were reduced from 5K to 4K, the race was not a pursuit style and the time between races was reduced from a couple hours to a mere 20 minutes. Yes, just 20 minutes.
Sunshine and a reprieve from the previous three weeks’ polar grip greeted skiers with perfect snow and no wind. The boys raced in the morning, starting with a classic race. Nemecek finished sixth overall with a 13:03 followed by Fenzl (14:27) Hanson (14:40). junior Max Epsky (15:00) and first-year skier and junior Josh Engesser (15:42). Having barely enough time to catch their breath and change skis, they raced off again for a freestyle event. Showing consistency, Nemecek again crossed the line in sixth place overall with a 12:08, followed this time by Hanson (13:03), Fenzl (13:52), Epsky (14:03) and Engesser (14:29). Rounding out the Westonka lineup were sophomore Ashton Demmer, junior Haakon Erdahl and senior Dylan Osborne.
The Westonka girls finished fifth in the team standings, led by the “A” team of: Averie (Zealley), Anna (Wood), Anna (Elliot), Anika (Budzius) with other parts of the alphabet represented by Stella (Miner), Carly (McGown) and Ingrid (Wulf). The girls raced in the afternoon following the same format and distances as the boys. Zealley and Wood had spirited performances that landed them in the top half of the finishers with combined times of 33:47 and 35:16 respectively.
