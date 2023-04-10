The Mound Westonka Activities Department has announced that Jeff DeGree has been named head boys hockey coach.
DeGree will begin working immediately to connect with the program’s Boys Hockey Advisory Group and plan for the 2023-24 season.
DeGree brings over 20 years of experience as a head coach, assistant coach and 15 of those 20 years working with the Minneapolis youth association with various responsibilities.
“I am excited to welcome Jeff to the White Hawk family. It’s apparent that Jeff is a process-driven coach and has coached winning teams at every step of his career. His experience and responsibilities in the Minneapolis Youth Hockey Association for 15 years will help us in our purpose of creating a stronger hockey community, instill pride in our program and build the bridge between our youth program and high school program,” district activities director Jeff Peterson said in a release.
DeGree previously was head coach of the Colorado State University Rams, and was named Western Collegiate Hockey League Coach of the Year.
Before coaching hockey, DeGree had a 25-year career as a attorney.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to coach at Mound-Westonka,” DeGree said. “I am looking forward to getting to work with our players and engaging with the entire White Hawk hockey community”.
