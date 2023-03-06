Junior captain Bryce Helms brought home the hardware in two individual events punching his ticket to the state tournament on March 2-4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minesota.
Bryce Helms swam the 50 free taking second with a personal best, and state qualifying time of 22.12 dropping 1.15 seconds. Helms followed that race up with taking third place in the 100 free with another personal best and state qualifying time of 48.94 dropping 2.68 seconds. Bryce earned the team 33 individual points at this section tournament.
The Westonka 400 free relay team also brought some hardware home placing seventh in the final event of the day. Led off by Sean Dolder (56.62), followed by Eren Alemdar (58.57), Wyatt Helms (1:01:12), and brought home by Bryce Helms (48.34) with a final time 3:44:65 dropping over 12 seconds to clinch the medal and earning the team 24 points.
The 200 free relay led off by Eren Alemdar (27.35), followed by Wyatt Helms (26.76), Sean Dolder (26:19), and brought home by Bryce Helms (21.60) had a top 10 finish placing 9th overall with a personal best time of 1:41:90, over a 5 second drop for this relay team and earning the team 18 points.
Freshman Sean Dolder continued his monumental day in the pool having an individual top 10 finish in the 500 free. Dolder swam a personal best of 5:26:86 earning him 10th place and seven individual points for the team, dropping 8.31 seconds. Dolder also swam the 200 free coming in with a personal best of 2:02:30 dropping over three seconds. Dolder swam the most yards for the team on the day swimming four races for a combined 850 yards in the pool. The team calls that schedule swimming the gauntlet.
Freshman Wyatt Helms continued his impressive day swimming the 100 free for the team coming in with a personal best time of 1:01:11 dropping 3 seconds. Helms then swan the 100 back with a time of 1:13:33 dropping over nine seconds for another personal best time.
Freshman Eren Alemdar had an amazing day swimming the 100 fly coming in with a personal best of 1:07:25 dropping two seconds. Alemdar also swam the 200 free coming in with another personal best time of 2:04:69 dropping over six seconds.
Eighth grader Tyler Finley had a great day swimming the 50 free for a personal best of 37:91. Finley also swam the 100 yard free coming in at a 1:24:63 for a personal best dropping over 1 second. Seventh grader Brody Helms, also having a very impressive day in the pool, swam the 200 free with a personal best of 2:25:20 dropping over 13 seconds. Helms also swam the 100-fly coming in with another personal best at a 1:23:53 dropping over five seconds.
Seventh grader Connor Shaw had a tremendous day in the pool swimming the 50 free in a 29:06 for a personal best and dropping over two seconds. Shaw then swam the 100 back coming in with another personal best at a 1:20:56 dropping over seven seconds.
The Westonka swim team, fielding the smallest team of only seven swimmers in the tournament, earned an impressive, combined point total of 82 points more than doubling the teams point total from the previous year.
The team would like to thank this year’s sponsors. Dolder Plumbing and Heating, True Value, Jubilee Foods, Powerfully Green Solar, Options Real Estate Inc, Kottemann Orthodontics, Fit HAUS, Hammer Head, Carbone’s Pizzeria Bar and Grill, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Christensen Group Insurance, Thrivent Mutual Funds, and Codie Donahue Interior Design.
The team will be heading to state to support Bryce Helms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.