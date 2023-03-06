Westonka swim 2.jpg

The Westonka swim team is pictured. (Submitted photos)

Junior captain Bryce Helms brought home the hardware in two individual events punching his ticket to the state tournament on March 2-4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minesota.

Bryce Helms swam the 50 free taking second with a personal best, and state qualifying time of 22.12 dropping 1.15 seconds. Helms followed that race up with taking third place in the 100 free with another personal best and state qualifying time of 48.94 dropping 2.68 seconds. Bryce earned the team 33 individual points at this section tournament.

