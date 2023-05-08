The Mound Westonka boys lacrosse program is excited to hit the field this season.
The team is set to play 13 regular season games, and as of May 1 currently has a 3-1 record, with wins against Academy of Holy Angels, Delano, and Blake School.
Through four games, the team is led in scoring by Max Anderson (14g, 2a), Jack Peterson (7g, 7a), and Isaac Paul (3g, 7a). Junior faceoff specialist Jonah Sandberg has been particularly dominant, winning 95.3 percent of his draws. The defense is averaging just 7.58 goals against and is led by senior goalie Scott Greenshields.
Having graduated seven players last year, the team was thrilled to add 14 new players for this 2023 season, including three seniors. This year’s team is captained by Jack Peterson, Ethan Garlock, and Scott Greenshields and is coached by head coach Derek Michalski, assistant coaches Collin Trankel, Turnar Kist, and Jake Pitts. The team also participates twice weekly in the Westonka Performance Program led by MWHS strength coach Zach Nauert. This program provides training to all in season athletes with focus on strength, speed, and flexibility development.
In addition, this program has a history of academic excellence. In the past two seasons, six players have been named to the Academic All-State team (top 50 in Minnesota for GPA in lacrosse), and in 2022 the team was named a team Academic All-State Silver Award recipient for having an average GPA over 3.5.
This is the boys lacrosse team’s third year of competition, and the team is positioned well to continue its success in the classroom and on the field. The team’s goals this season include competing for a Wright County Conference championship in boys lacrosse (in what would be a first for the school), being more competitive in a very tough Section 2, and continuing our record in the classroom of high academic achievement across our program.
Michalski says of this year’s team: “We were challenged in games our first few years, having a lot of young players competing at the varsity level. What was a challenge then, is now a huge asset as the majority of our lineup is taking the field with already two full years of significant varsity playing experience and a sharper lacrosse IQ. From a coach’s perspective, it is really fun to see the progression of this program. We are now at a point where there are daily examples at practice of: great player leadership and focus, players coaching the players and bringing a desire to get better each day, and players being awesome teammates and really positive and supportive toward one another-- all of which make this a really fun program to be a part of. This kind of practice environment allows everyone to prosper on game day. This year we are demonstrating an improved level of balance where so many players are fundamentally capable of scoring as well as defending really well. This makes us a more difficult team to play against, and really fun to watch. The sky’s the limit for this group and I can’t wait to see what they achieve.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.