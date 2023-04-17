Westonka girls lacrosse.jpg

The 2023 Mound Westonka girls lacrosse team has eight returning seniors on the roster. (Photo courtesy Robert Photography)

Spring is here. The Mound Westonka High School girls lacrosse team is hoping for warmer weather during the remainder of their season. They had a great start inside as a result of little outdoor time being allowed due to snow.

The team has now begun their second week of the season and they’re gearing up in hopes for their first home game on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Haddorff Stadium.

