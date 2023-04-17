Spring is here. The Mound Westonka High School girls lacrosse team is hoping for warmer weather during the remainder of their season. They had a great start inside as a result of little outdoor time being allowed due to snow.
The team has now begun their second week of the season and they’re gearing up in hopes for their first home game on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Haddorff Stadium.
With players ranging from grades 7 to 12th grade, the White Hawks are led by captains Nora Sipprell, Audrey Courtney Bernal, and Sage Finck. This year, the team consists of 27 returning players and 24 new players. All eager to get out on the field for game days.
With a new addition to the coaching staff; Lauren Minahan will join Jessie Heusinkveld, Tammy Serum, Nicollete Smerillo and Lindsey Minahan at coaching the 2023 girls lacrosse team. The coaching staff has mentioned “we are anticipating a season to remember, with eight seniors that have been playing together for four years now and two new seniors, the team has some extraordinary leaders this year.”
The team will begin the regular season with a home game against Northfield High School on April 15. The Whitehawks take on SW Christian on April 17 and Mankato West April 22. All three games are at Haddorff Field. Home junior varsity games start at 5 p.m. and varsity games start at 6:30 p.m.
