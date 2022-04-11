The Mound Westonka High School girls lacrosse team is gearing up for what is sure to be another thrilling season.
The team kicked off the first official practice of the year on Monday, April 4 and the team is prepared and excited for the months ahead.
This young team looks to have an exceptional season led by three returning lettermen captains Eleanor Young, Elizabeth Trubeck, and Nora Sipprell.
The experience from the captains combined with a young and eager team is sure to make for a promising season. The team consists of 24 returning players along with 12 new players.
Coaches Jessie Heusinkveld, Tammy Serum, and Lindsey Minahan have high hopes for the Whitehawks, saying they are “ready for the season to get started and share the lacrosse game
with the new players and to watch the returning players gain new skills and develop through this season. Excited to see where this year will take us.”
The team will begin the regular season with an away game against Southwest Christian on April 14. They take on Holy Family at Providence High School on April 18 and Big Lake at Haddorf Field on April 21. You won’t want to miss out on the action. Home junior varsity games start at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Come out and watch one of the fastest spring sports in the western suburbs.
