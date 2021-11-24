pickleball 2.JPG

Westonka hosted the 2021 Winter Pickleball Classic at the Westonka Activity Center Nov. 13. The next tournament will be in 2023. (Submitted photos)

 TWR

The Westonka Activity Center (WAC) hosted the 2021 Winter Pickleball Classic, a fund-raiser for the Activities Center, on Saturday, Nov. 13. A group of 165 pickleball enthusiasts and competitors competed for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles brackets throughout the one-day tournament. ALIGN Health and Wellness out of Long Lake served as the sponsor of the Winter Classic, providing information and insight to participants and spectators alike.

While the tournament drew excellent players from throughout the Twin Cities metro area, a large number of local players also competed in the tournament. Local players earned medals in all but two of the nine levels of play,

Medalists from the Westonka community in the various brackets and levels included:

MIXED DOUBLES 3.0 LEVEL

Gold: Phil Ludemann & Penny Sexton

Bronze: Jim Backlund & Theresa Backlund (Pool A)

Bronze: Brian & Sandy Rasmussen (Pool B)

MIXED DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL

Silver: Shawn Mack & Terri Osland

Bronze: Carl Franzen & Nicole Franzen

MIXED DOUBLES 4.0 LEVEL

Gold: Steve Drill & Julie Hadden

MEN’S DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL

Silver: Carl Franzen & Shawn Mac

MEN’S DOUBLES 4.0 LEVEL

Gold: Steve Drill & Lang Phommahaxay (Pool B)

Silver: Ron Ruud & Ryan Bullock (Pool A)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES 3.0 LEVEL

Gold: Lissa Harvey & Tammy McCarthy

Silver: Claudia Bourgeois & Lisa Pinkerton

Bronze: Julie McHugh & Sandy Rasmussen

WOMEN’S DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL

Silver: Mary Bullock & Nicole Franzen

Free to the public, the tournament drew a considerable number of families and community members throughout the day as the event served as a wonderful ambassador for the school district and the activities center itself. Local businesses that donated gift cards for drawings throughout the tournament were Jubilee Foods, Carbonne’s, Surfside, Mound True Value Hardware, Lund’s-Byerlys, The Narrows Saloon and Culver’s.

One of the largest indoor tournaments of the year, the goal for the 2023 tournament will be to streamline it even more, using the experience gained from this year’s event. As the fastest growing sport in the country, pickleball continues to grow in popularity in our community and area, providing excellent indoor and outdoor recreational and competitive experiences for people of all ages. And the Westonka Activity Center continues to be a leader in providing those opportunities for anyone interested in the sport!

