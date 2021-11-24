The Westonka Activity Center (WAC) hosted the 2021 Winter Pickleball Classic, a fund-raiser for the Activities Center, on Saturday, Nov. 13. A group of 165 pickleball enthusiasts and competitors competed for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles brackets throughout the one-day tournament. ALIGN Health and Wellness out of Long Lake served as the sponsor of the Winter Classic, providing information and insight to participants and spectators alike.
While the tournament drew excellent players from throughout the Twin Cities metro area, a large number of local players also competed in the tournament. Local players earned medals in all but two of the nine levels of play,
Medalists from the Westonka community in the various brackets and levels included:
MIXED DOUBLES 3.0 LEVEL
Gold: Phil Ludemann & Penny Sexton
Bronze: Jim Backlund & Theresa Backlund (Pool A)
Bronze: Brian & Sandy Rasmussen (Pool B)
MIXED DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL
Silver: Shawn Mack & Terri Osland
Bronze: Carl Franzen & Nicole Franzen
MIXED DOUBLES 4.0 LEVEL
Gold: Steve Drill & Julie Hadden
MEN’S DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL
Silver: Carl Franzen & Shawn Mac
MEN’S DOUBLES 4.0 LEVEL
Gold: Steve Drill & Lang Phommahaxay (Pool B)
Silver: Ron Ruud & Ryan Bullock (Pool A)
WOMEN’S DOUBLES 3.0 LEVEL
Gold: Lissa Harvey & Tammy McCarthy
Silver: Claudia Bourgeois & Lisa Pinkerton
Bronze: Julie McHugh & Sandy Rasmussen
WOMEN’S DOUBLES 3.5 LEVEL
Silver: Mary Bullock & Nicole Franzen
Free to the public, the tournament drew a considerable number of families and community members throughout the day as the event served as a wonderful ambassador for the school district and the activities center itself. Local businesses that donated gift cards for drawings throughout the tournament were Jubilee Foods, Carbonne’s, Surfside, Mound True Value Hardware, Lund’s-Byerlys, The Narrows Saloon and Culver’s.
One of the largest indoor tournaments of the year, the goal for the 2023 tournament will be to streamline it even more, using the experience gained from this year’s event. As the fastest growing sport in the country, pickleball continues to grow in popularity in our community and area, providing excellent indoor and outdoor recreational and competitive experiences for people of all ages. And the Westonka Activity Center continues to be a leader in providing those opportunities for anyone interested in the sport!
