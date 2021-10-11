The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team hosted Watertown Thursday, Sept. 16 and walked away with another conference win.
MWHF dominated the meet, sweeping each of the individual events with first, second and third place finishes and taking the top two spots in each of the team relays. Holy Family sophomores Abigail Ries and Catherine Dueck had perfect meets, taking first in both of their individual events. Dueck capped off her evening with first place finishes in both the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Annie Springer (SR, captain) found herself in the familiar first place position in the 200 Freestyle (2:07:20). Typically a shorter distance sprinter, Jaylyn Storm (JR) finished an impressive second place, out touching Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) by just 0:00:40 seconds. Camille Ness (FR) had an impressive evening, taking first in the 100 Freestyle (59:94) followed by Onna Sullivan (FR) in second and Hannah Hall (Sr, captain) in third.
The Collins sisters battled it out for 20 lengths in the 500 Freestyle with Kristin Collins (JR) touching the wall at 5.56.34 ahead of Ka. Collins and Izzy Sullivan (JR), who placed second and third respectively.
A. Ries’ 26:76 earned her a first place finish in the 50 Freestyle. Courtney French (JR) and Peyton Schmidt (FR) rounded out the top three spots. The 100 Breaststroke was another win for A. Ries (1:16:29) followed by Springer and Storm.
Freshman Annemarie Johnson’s breaststroke was nearly 6 seconds faster than the competition in the 200 IM, giving her a commanding first place finish (2:25:06) ahead of teammates Ness and O. Sullivan. Dueck and Ellen Ries (SR, Captain) finished first and second places in both the 100 Butterfly (Dueck 1:01:80) and 100 Backstroke (Dueck 1:05:21). 3rd place went to Johnson in the Butterfly and French in the Backstroke.
Coach Hanson introduced new relay line-ups against Watertown and walked away with another trio of winners. The team of Storm, Dueck, Ka. Collins and Johnson won the 200 Medley Relay ahead of second place finishers Schmidt, French, Roselyn Knoll (FR) and Kr. Collins. The walls were thundering as Springer, Evelyn Gawrty (8th grade), O. Sullivan and I. Sullivan touched the wall in the 200 Free Style (1:53:01) just 1 second ahead of teammates Ness, Kate Johnston (JR), Callie Brown (FR) and Kr. Collins.
Just 0:00:54 separated the top two teams in the 400 Freestyle. MWHF’s Dueck, Ka. Collins, Kr. Collins and Ness finished first (3:52:95) with E. Ries, A. Ries, French and Johnson taking second.
Varsity divers Bailey Monette (7th grade), Sammy Christensen (7th grade) and Callie Brown (FR) had another impressive meet. Monette earned the top spot with 178.10 points followed by Brown’s 141.95 points and Christensen’s 135.40.
