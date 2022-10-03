The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team hosted the Delano Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 22 and walked away with first conference loss of the season.

MWHF took the top spot in five of the nine individual events, and two of the three relay events. Delano showed their depth earning considerable points with second fourth finishes. Catherine Dueck (JR) had a perfect meet, taking first in both of her individual events.

