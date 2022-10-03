The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team hosted the Delano Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 22 and walked away with first conference loss of the season.
MWHF took the top spot in five of the nine individual events, and two of the three relay events. Delano showed their depth earning considerable points with second fourth finishes. Catherine Dueck (JR) had a perfect meet, taking first in both of her individual events.
Dueck earned a first place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:11.18) and 100 butterfly (58.60), with MWHF teammate Chella Patterson (8th grade) finishing fith in the 200 IM and Camille Ness (SO) and Abigail Ries (JR) taking finishing fifth and sixth in the 100 butterfly.
A twitch at the start disqualified Jaylyn Storm’s (SR) first place finish in the 50 freestyle, though she quickly shook it off and came back to win the 100 freestyle (55.10). Kate Johnston (SR, Captain) and Ness finished third and fourth respectively in the 50 freestyle with Grace Warden (SO) and Onna Sullivan (SO) finishing fourth and fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Annemarie Johnson (SO) won the 500 freestyle (5:32.19) handily with teammates Amelia Olson finishing fourth and Patterson fifth. Johnson’s 2:03.70 in the 200 freestlye earned her a second place finish with Warden finishing third and Courtney French (SR, Captain) in sixth.
Johnston out touched Delano by more than a body length in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.98) for the win. Izz Sullivan (SR, Captain) and Amelia Olson (FR) finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Kristin Collins gave MWHF a second place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:06.50) while O. Sullivan finished fourth and Peyton Schmidt (FR) sixth.
Ben Hanson’s 200 medley relay team of Dueck, Johnston, Ness and Storm took first place (1:49.49) with teammates Collins, Olson, I. Sullivan and Patterson finishing fourth. Storm, Johnston, Warden and Dueck took the top spot in the 200 freestyle Relay (1:41.16) with Ries, O. Sullivan, Ness and Johnson finishing third. Delano finished the evening with a win in the 400 freestyle. MWHF’s team of Warden, O. Sullivan, Ries and Johnso finished second with Collins, Patterson, French and I. Sullivan in fourth and Ashley Johnson (7th grade), Schmidt, Isabel Starr (FR) and Olson finishing sixth.
MWHF eighth grader, Bailey Monette, took second in diving (202.55) with Erica Johnson (FR) in third . Former Level 10 gymnast and first year diver Anna Dueck (SR) finished with the second highest point total (208.55), though her points are ineligible for varsity competition due to district rules for transfer students. This will be a year to watch the record board as the line-up of MWHF divers is well positioned for a breakout season.
Next meet is Mound Westonka vs Dassel on Thursday, Sept. 29.
