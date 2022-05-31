The Mound Westonka White Hawks track and field team competed in the Wright County East Conference Championships last Tuesday.
The White Hawks had a great day with the girls finishing in second place and the boys in fourth place.
The second place finish was the best finish for the girls in over 10 years.
The team had several conference champions, earning athletes All-Conference honors.
A double winner for the White Hawk boys team was Samuel Dioszeghy in the shot put (47’11”) and discus (151’2”). Dioszeghy had an amazing last throw in the discus to secure the win and also set a conference record. Payton Kasper won the boys pole vault, tying his school record of 14’6”.
On the girls side, Allison Soule won the 400 meters, with a personal best time of 1:02.08.
Makenna Seitz won the long jump with a jump of 15’6”. Teammate, Reese Kasper tied Seitz with a 15’6” but finished second in the tiebreaker. Both girls had personal best jumps.
The White Hawk girls had a great day in the sprint relays. Winning the 4x200 with a time of 1:49.56 was Soule, Seitz, Abby Hollenstein and Micah Boyce. In the 4x100, Boyce teamed up with Avery Olson, Bella Lund and Kennedy Schmidt to win that relay with a time of 50.95.
Seventh grader Sami Christensen finished second in the triple jump. She jumped 33’10.5” which broke the 10-year-old school record previously held by Miranda Berg.
Other female athletes finishing in the top six and scoring team points include Olson, Lund and Christensen finishing second, third and fourth in the 100 meters. In the 200 meters, Boyce finished second while Olson finished fourth. In the 400 meters, Hollenstein finished in fifth place. Audrey Kirscht had a great race in the 800 meters, to finish in third place. Laura Sunnarborg had two great races in the distance events, finishing third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200 meters. Teammate Sophia Engesser finished fifth in the 3,200.
Anna Elliott earned points in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, finishing in fourth and sixth, respectively.
For the boys, Payton Kasper was sixth in the 200, and Jack Markstrom was third in the 400 meters. Lance Nemecek was third in the 800 and third in the 1,600. Teammates Logan Kevitt and Josh Engesser also raced well in the distance. Kevitt was sixth in the 800, Engesser was fifth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Will Wallace was fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.
The relay team of Soule, Hollenstein, Kirscht and Payton Stover finished second in the 4x400. Stover raced with Natalie Miner, Ali Butler and Engesser to finish in third in the 4x800. The boys 4x400 team of Nemecek, Markstrom, Markstrom and Kasper finished in third as did the 4x800 team of Kevitt, Markstrom, Markstrom and Jacob Trost.
In the field events, Libby McCue finished fifth in the shot put, while teammate DJ Christensen was fifth in the discus. Lexie Rehman, Miner and Isabel Newell all finished in the top six in the high jump, and Kasper was sixth in the pole vault. Diego Figueroa was third in the triple jump. Finishing in sixth place was John Seeman in the discus, Noah Wolf in the triple jump and Dimitri Anderson in the long jump.
White Hawks earning All-Conference Honorable Mention include Sami Christensen, Laura Sunnarborg, Reese Kasper and Lance Nemecek.
The White Hawks compete Thursday, May 26 at the Rockford Last Chance Meet, and then on May 31 and June 2nd at the Section 6AA meet hosted by Orono.
