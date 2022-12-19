Westonka wrestling.jpg

Cole Munsterteiger (front row, middle) and Cooper Rowe (front row, far right) pose with the other champions at the Paul Bunyan Invite. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka wrestling squad traveled to Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 9 to compete at the Paul Bunyan Invitational.

The two-day individual tournament featured mostly outstate schools in all three classes, with a number of ranked teams participating.

Load comments