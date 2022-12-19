The Mound Westonka wrestling squad traveled to Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 9 to compete at the Paul Bunyan Invitational.
The two-day individual tournament featured mostly outstate schools in all three classes, with a number of ranked teams participating.
“This is a great tournament to see a lot of tough competition that we won’t face all season, and we competed well,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks placed ninth overall out of 19 teams, with Bemidji bringing home the first place trophy.
Placing for the White Hawks were: freshman Mason Merritt, fourth place; freshman Cooper Rowe and sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, first place. Rowe and Munsterteiger both had three pins in the tourney, and in the process picked up their 25th career pins.
The Bunyan Invite also featured a junior varsity tournament, where seven White Hawks wrestled several matches and gained valuable mat time, including freshman Delaney Parker, who picked her first wins in the girls division.
“Everyone won at least one match and competed hard, it was a great weekend of wrestling for the squad,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks will open the conference season when they host Rockford and Norwood-Young America on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 16 they will travel to Rochester for the prestigious Minnesota Christmas Tournament, featuring the top teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Start times are noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
