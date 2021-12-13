The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad opened action on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Don Meyers Invitational in Fridley.
The White Hawks made a valiant effort at the championship but fell just short for a runner-up finish.
“It was great to be able to wrestle in a tournament format after missing out on that last season,” head coach Todd Munsterteiger said. “I knew if we wrestled well we would be in the top two, but I was pleasantly surprised to see us battle for the top spot.”
A new cooperative combining Spring Lake Park, Irondale and St. Anthony high schools (SIS) were the eventual champions.
Placing for the White Hawks were: junior Roo Wheeler and senior Carter Nelson, 5th place; junior Luke Rodelius, 3rd place; freshman Cole Munsterteiger and senior Nolan Shaw, 2nd place; eighth graders Mason Merritt and Cooper Rowe, sophomore Jack Nelson, and junior Sam Dioszeghy were champions. Rowe also earned the Don Meyers Outstanding Wrestler award, while Dioszeghy won the Joe Frank Fastest Fall award with a pin of 23 seconds. Drake Woodruff was the Fridley Back Gym JV champion.
The White Hawks seventh- through ninth grade squad also participated at the Litchfield Invitational on Friday, Dec. 3. Seventh-graders Jack Pack and Deacon Ranthum, as well as freshman Eric von Holtz were champions for the White Hawks.
“We have an energetic bunch of seventh and eighth graders, and it was fun seeing them wrestle in their first tournament,” assistant coach Eric Rodelius said.
The White Hawks wrestlers will continue action when they head to Brainerd on Friday to compete in the Paul Bunyan Invite. Start time is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and action resumes on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.