The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team will look to build on last year’s success and reach their team goals.
The White Hawks had a solid showing last season, with 13 dual meet wins. Individually, the White Hawks sent four wrestlers to state, had three state placewinners, which included Jack Nelson’s second consecutive state championship.
“We had some great accomplishments last season, and we are hoping to build on the team aspect this season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. “If we fill some holes and have some kids step up, we can have the success we are capable of.”
The White Hawks are led by seniors Luke Rodeilus and Sam Dioszeghy. Diozeghy looks to improve on his fourth place finish at state. Nelson is looking for his third straight title, while fellow junior Drake Woodruff will anchor a spot in the upper weights. Returning section champion Cole Munsterteiger leads a deep sophomore class, with Eric von Holtz, John Seemann, Alan Zuniga-Lopez and Angelo Lopez all looking to fill spots and provide depth. Freshman Cooper Rowe comes off an impressive third place finish at state, and along with Mason Merritt and Dawson Leinfelder, hope to solidify the line up. Eighth graders Deacon Ramthun and Levi Hays, and seventh graders Brady Kirkpatrick and Noah Koski look to vie for spots in the lower weights.
“This is the most experienced group we’ve had in a while, and I’m excited to see how well we can develop throughout the year,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The wrestling squad welcomed some old faces at the annual alumni practice during Thanksgiving break.
“Having those guys back in the room really meant a lot to the staff and it is very satisfying seeing what great young men they’ve grown into,” said Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks will open up the season on Saturday, December 3, when they travel to the Fridley Invitational. First round action begins at 9 a.m.
