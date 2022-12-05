westonka WR.jpg

White Hawks wrestling alumni Ryan Butler, Sam Bennyhoff, Ben Schmalz, Ted Saatzer and Jake Saatzer joined the current White Hawks squad for practice.. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team will look to build on last year’s success and reach their team goals.

The White Hawks had a solid showing last season, with 13 dual meet wins. Individually, the White Hawks sent four wrestlers to state, had three state placewinners, which included Jack Nelson’s second consecutive state championship.

Load comments