After a slow start due to the weather, the Mound Westonka golf team made up for lost time last week.
The White Hawks played four 18-hole meets in four days, improving each day, and finishing the week with a great showing at Pebble Creek.
After a slow start due to the weather, the Mound Westonka golf team made up for lost time last week.
The White Hawks played four 18-hole meets in four days, improving each day, and finishing the week with a great showing at Pebble Creek.
The week started Monday with a six-team conference match at Crow River Country Club in Hutchinson. The golfers finally had sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, however winds were gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Senior Matthew Uhas handled the wind best, leading the team with a 77 and earning fourth place. Senior Mac Harmer and freshman Luke Sunnarborg tied for 16th, each shooting 86. Freshman Dillon Peterson provided the final scoring round for the White Hawks with a 90. Holy Family, ranked third in the state, notched a team win, with Delano placing second, and Mound Westonka in third.
Tuesday brought the Nelson’s Classic at the Ridges at Sand Creek, against 18 teams, including many larger 3A schools. Holy Family won the meet, with Mound Westonka tying Wayzata for 11th. With weather similar to the day before, Uhas again led the team, this time shooting 82. Sunnarborg and senior Tyler Albert were right behind him at 83, and Harmer followed with an 84.
On Wednesday, the golfers traveled to Annandale for the Cardinal Invitational. Southbrook Golf Course hosted 13 teams for a 2-player best ball tournament. The senior team of Harmer and Albert shot a 75, while freshmen Sunnarborg and Peterson shot 77. Senior Joe Pouchnik and Junior Michael Proulx teamed up for a 91. Taking the two low scores, the White Hawks placed fourth, behind Orono, Monticello, and Wayzta.
A section preview was held Thursday at Pebble Creek in Becker, with the nicest weather of the week, and the best performance by the White Hawks. Mound Westonka fell just short of beating the number two team in the state, Totino Grace. Uhas had an especially hot day for the White Hawks, shooting a 71, good for third place in the section. Albert had his best round of the season as well, shooting 78, with Harmer right behind him with a 79. Sunnarborg shot an 81, providing the final scoring round for the White Hawks. After placing second behind Totino Grace at the section meet last year as well, Mound Westonka hopes the third time’s a charm at this year’s section competition.
Head Coach Andy Atkinson shared, “Despite the challenging weather conditions to start the season, I am beyond grateful for the continued efforts and results of the players. It is fun to be associated with young men who handle themselves with class and give their best effort at every event. I look forward to seeing continued improvement as we move towards the section tournament at the end of the month.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.