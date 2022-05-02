It has been a rough start for spring sports, especially if you’re a golfer.
The Westonka White Hawks spent their first week of practice indoors, and their next week was played in the cold and rain. They were lucky to get in one round of nine holes before heading to their first meet.
The White Hawks traveled to Hutchinson on April 19 to compete against five other conference teams at Crow River Golf Club. It was another chilly day, with a feels like temperature of 36 degrees.
Coming off last year’s state appearance, junior Matthew Uhas led the way for the team, shooting a 39, earning fourth place. Next for the White Hawks was rookie eighth grader Luke Sunnarborg. Sunnarborg completed the nine holes with only 12 putts to finish at 42, good for eighth place. Junior Mac Harmer provided the next White Hawks score of 46, and junior Max Krebsbach and rookie eighth grader Dillon Peterson tied at 49 to contribute the final spot. Westonka finished the meet in fifth place, only 11 strokes behind first place Holy Family.
Thursday, April 21 brought the White Hawks first invitational of the season at the Pebble Creek Championship Course in Becker. The weather was slightly warmer, but still in the 40s for the 20 teams in competition. Uhas led the way again for the White Hawks, shooting a 79, and earning sixth place. Sunnarborg and Krebsbach came in next, each shooting 88. Harmer and Peterson were close behind, both finishing at 89. Uhas and Sunnarborg each netted two birdies during the round, and Peterson provided some excitement with a chip-in for birdie.
For their third meet in seven days, the White Hawks hosted their own invitational at Burl Oaks in Minnetrista, on Monday, April 25. The 18-hole meet was reduced to 9 holes due to a feels like temperature of 25 degrees. Twenty teams were scheduled to compete, but nine teams withdrew due to the weather. The teams that were left were a hearty crew, and they handled the conditions well. Uhas won the meet, shooting an amazing score of 38, considering the cold. Harmer finished next for the White Hawks with a 45, and Sunnarborg was close behind, shooting 46. Peterson rounded out the White Hawks top four with a 49, earning the White Hawks 8th place.
Head Coach Andy Atkinson shared, “I am proud of the veteran and younger players for stepping up and playing great golf given the lackluster conditions. The men handle themselves well and proudly represent the community. We look forward to continued improvement as the season progresses.”
