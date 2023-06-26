Westonka golf 1.jpeg

Mac Harmer and Luke Sunnarborg represented Mound Westonka with their coach, Andrew Atkinson. (Submitted photo)

The Minnesota State High School League Class AA Golf Tournament was held June 13-14 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

Qualifying for Mound Westonka were senior Mac Harmer and freshman Luke Sunnarborg. The boys played a practice round at Ridges on June 12 and were ready to go the next afternoon.

Load comments