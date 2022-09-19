After a strong start to the season, the Mound Westonka girls volleyball team lost to Watertown-Mayer in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Westonka had a slow start in the first set, losing 11-25; they gained momentum in the second set keeping it close at 22-25. The third set had a strong performance from both teams, and Westonka would take the set with a score of 28-26. Freshman Avery Pearson had 19 assists while setting to outside hitter Meaghan Kreiser (freshman) who brought home 15 kills. Though they would lose in the fourth set senior Chase Lawrence was sighted for her defensive play in the front row with four blocks Freshman Bridget Budzius was also sighted for her contribution by serving at 100 percent including two aces.

