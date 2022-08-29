westonka tennis.jpeg

The Mound Westonka girls tennis team captured the title at the North/South Tournament in Moorhead. Pictured front from left: Ingrid Wulf, Suzie Marth, Savannah Paul, Reese Kasper, Josie Moen. Back row, Sydney Leonard, Sara Funderburk, Camryn Winther, Anna Wood, Kate Velander, Camryn Hargreaves, Ellen Pruitt, Sage Finck, and Gabi Flemming. (Submitted photo)

After a week of captains’ practices and a week of challenge matches, the Mound Westonka High School girls tennis team traveled to Moorhead for their annual North/South Tournament on Friday, Aug. 19.

The trip started with an on-site practice and an overnight hotel stay providing quality team bonding. 

