The Mound Westonka girls tennis team captured the title at the North/South Tournament in Moorhead. Pictured front from left: Ingrid Wulf, Suzie Marth, Savannah Paul, Reese Kasper, Josie Moen. Back row, Sydney Leonard, Sara Funderburk, Camryn Winther, Anna Wood, Kate Velander, Camryn Hargreaves, Ellen Pruitt, Sage Finck, and Gabi Flemming. (Submitted photo)
After a week of captains’ practices and a week of challenge matches, the Mound Westonka High School girls tennis team traveled to Moorhead for their annual North/South Tournament on Friday, Aug. 19.
The trip started with an on-site practice and an overnight hotel stay providing quality team bonding.
The team won the tournament 3-0 with a 4-3 win against Moorhead, a 6-1 win against Minnewaska and a 6-1 win against Roseau.
The team’s first home court tournament was on Monday, Aug. 22 and they hosted New Ulm and Fairmont in a doubles tournament.
The White Hawks earned the first-place trophy after all nine flights won both of their matches.
Coach Rob Paul stated, “This is the second time in the history of our girls program that we have ever completely swept our Mound Westonka Doubles Tournament. I couldn’t be prouder of the tenacity the girls are showing on the court and this season’s successful start.”
Orono will hosted the JV – B team on Aug. 23. On Aug. 25, the varsity and JV teams played at Annadale and JV – B played at home against St. Louis Park.
Varsity, JV and JV - B team coaches, Paul, Brent Reinbold and Terri Blando, are looking forward to a fun and competitive season as are the girls, led by the senior captains – Sara Funderburk, Sydney Leonard, Ellen Pruitt and Kate Velander.
They are off to a fantastic start – Go White Hawks!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.