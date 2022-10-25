Westonka Girls tennis.jpg

The Mound Westonka girls tennis players that competed in the section individual tournament, pictured from left: Savannah Paul, Ellen Pruitt, Sydney Leonard, Kate Velander, Sara Funderburk, and Savanna Newell. (Submitted photo)

The White Hawks girls tennis played their first-round of section matches on Oct. 4 against Chanhassen and lost 2-5.

Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0 and second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-1. That match concluded the team’s section play for the season.

