The Mound Westonka girls tennis team hosted Waconia on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and dominated the Wildcats with a 6-1 varsity win.
At first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-0; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-1, 6-0; fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-1, 6-1; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-4, 6-2; third doubles, senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 6-1, 6-3 and fourth doubles, juniors Camryn Hargreaves and Ally Eidness all posted a win. The JV team also won 4-3.
The White Hawks hosted Delano on Thursday, Sept. 1 and were defeated by the Tigers 2-5. Paul had a competitive match resulting 7-6 (2); 6-2 at first singles. Pruitt won 7-5; 6-4 at fourth singles. The JV team won 4-3.
“The Mound Westonka girls JV team is off to a 2-2 start on the season and just like I expected we are going to be a very competitive JV squad. All four matches so far have been either 4-3 or 3-4. I am seeing improvement within those four matches, and I am looking for good things to come in the upcoming matches,” stated Coach Brent Reinbold.
The JV-B team traveled to Wayzata on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and lost 2-6. The JV-B girls traveled again on Thursday, Sept. 1 to play Benilde-St. Margaret and won 6-1.
“This season we have a larger squad with 17 girls. They are getting great exposure with a full schedule of matches and showing tremendous progress. I am very proud of them,” stated Coach Terri Blando.
This week’s contests include matches at home against Minnetonka on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Holy Family on Thursday, Sept. 8. Both matches start at 4:15 p.m. The JV-B team will travel this week to Minnetonka on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Sept. 9 with both matches starting at 4 p.m. Fan are welcome at all matches, so please come out and cheer on the White Hawks.
