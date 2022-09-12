Mound girls tennis.JPG

Sophomore Savannah Paul winning her final set against Delano on September 1. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka girls tennis team hosted Waconia on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and dominated the Wildcats with a 6-1 varsity win.

At first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-0; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-1, 6-0; fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-1, 6-1; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-4, 6-2; third doubles, senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 6-1, 6-3 and fourth doubles, juniors Camryn Hargreaves and Ally Eidness all posted a win. The JV team also won 4-3.

