The Mound Westonka High School girls tennis team traveled to Annandale on Thursday, Aug. 25 and came home with a 4-3 win.

All of the singles girls won their flights for a 4-3 varsity win. Winning for the White Hawks against Annandale were sophomore Savannah Paul, first singles, 3-6, 6-4 (10-5); senior captain Kate Velander, second singles, 6-2, 6-0; senior captain Ellen Pruitt, third singles, 6-3, 7-5; and sophomore Reese Kasper, fourth singles, 6-7 (6), 6-3 (10-7). The JV team lost 3-4.

Load comments