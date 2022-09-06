The Mound Westonka High School girls tennis team traveled to Annandale on Thursday, Aug. 25 and came home with a 4-3 win.
All of the singles girls won their flights for a 4-3 varsity win. Winning for the White Hawks against Annandale were sophomore Savannah Paul, first singles, 3-6, 6-4 (10-5); senior captain Kate Velander, second singles, 6-2, 6-0; senior captain Ellen Pruitt, third singles, 6-3, 7-5; and sophomore Reese Kasper, fourth singles, 6-7 (6), 6-3 (10-7). The JV team lost 3-4.
On the road again, the team traveled to Hutchinson on Monday, Aug. 29. The girls had to contend with a blustery wind during match play but earned a 5-2 win against the Tigers. The winning White Hawks included Paul, first singles, 6-1, 6-2; Velander, second singles, 6-2, 6-0; Pruitt, third singles, 6-1, 6-4; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 1-6, 7-5 (11-9); second doubles, junior Cam Winther and junior Anna Wood, 6-3, 6-2; fourth doubles, junior Ally Eidsness and junior Ingrid Wulf, 6-7 (4), 6-4, (11-9). The JV team lost 3-4.
The JV-B team traveled to Orono on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and won 5-2. On Aug. 25, the team hosted St. Louis Park on home courts winning 8-0. The JV-B girls traveled again on Monday, Aug. 29 to Lakeville and lost 1-8.
All White Hawks varsity/JV and JV-B girls tennis matches are free and fans at home games are provided with ample bleacher seating. The next two home matches for varsity and JV are on Wednesday, Aug.. 31 against Waconia and Thursday, Sept. 1 against Delano - both at 4:15 p.m. JV-B will play at 4 p.m. on Wayzata courts August 31. On September 1, the JV-B team will travel to Benilde-St. Margaret, Aquila Park at 5 p.m.
