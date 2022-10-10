The White Hawks girls tennis finished their last regular season week playing three matches and finishing the season with a 15-4 overall record and 3-1 Wright County Conference record. First up, both varsity and JV played at Chaska on Sept. 27 shutting out the Hawks 7-0. Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-2, 6-1; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-0, 6-0; fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-4, 6-3; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-1, 6-0; second doubles, junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 4-6, 6-4 (10-5); third doubles, senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 4-6, 6-3 (10-5). The JV team lost 3-4. The JV-B team played Chaska on home courts and won 10-0.
The girls traveled to Chanhassen on Sept. 28 and did not fair the Storm so well with a 2-5 loss. The two winning flights were first singles Paul, 6-2, 6-1 and second singles Velander, 6-0, 6-0. The JV team played Chanhassen on home courts losing 3-4. The JV-B team won away 4-3.
The girls hosted St. Peter on Sept. 29 for their last regular season home match and beat the undefeated Saints 5-2. Winning for the White Hawks included first singles Paul, 6-3, 6-4; second singles Velander, 6-1, 4-6 (10-5); fourth singles Kasper, 4-6, 6-1 (10-5); second doubles Wood and Winther, 6-2, 4-6 (10-5); and third doubles Newell and Marth, 2-6, 7-5 (10-8). The JV team also won 6-1.
The JV-B team played at Orono on Oct. 3 for their last match of the season and lost 3-5.
The round one team section match is scheduled at 4:15 pm on Oct. 4 against Chanhassen at Chaska High School. The girls need to win the match in order to play round two on Oct. 6. Individual sections start Oct. 14 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Finish strong girls!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.