Westonka tennis.PNG

Third doubles team of senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth finishing their Chaska win on Sept. 27 in a tiebreaker. (Submitted photo)

The White Hawks girls tennis finished their last regular season week playing three matches and finishing the season with a 15-4 overall record and 3-1 Wright County Conference record. First up, both varsity and JV played at Chaska on Sept. 27 shutting out the Hawks 7-0. Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-0; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-2, 6-1; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-0, 6-0; fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-4, 6-3; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-1, 6-0; second doubles, junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 4-6, 6-4 (10-5); third doubles, senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 4-6, 6-3 (10-5). The JV team lost 3-4. The JV-B team played Chaska on home courts and won 10-0.

The girls traveled to Chanhassen on Sept. 28 and did not fair the Storm so well with a 2-5 loss. The two winning flights were first singles Paul, 6-2, 6-1 and second singles Velander, 6-0, 6-0. The JV team played Chanhassen on home courts losing 3-4. The JV-B team won away 4-3.

Load comments