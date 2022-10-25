The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team was one of 10 competing in the Section 3A True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Willmar.
MWHF finished the meet in fourth place behind Orono, Delano and Waconia.
True Team is a uniquely scored event, rather than points awarded only to the top three relay teams and top five individual event competitors, in True Team scoring, athletes earn one point more than the total number of competitors they finish ahead of in individual events (if 40 competitors, the winner earns 40 points and last place earns 1 point), and relay scores are doubled. Each team is allowed four entries per event and each competitor is allowed two individual events and two relays. Performing well in this meet requires team depth in all events.
Continuing a season theme, Catherine Dueck (JR) had a perfect meet, with top finishes in her two individual and relay events. In the 200 individual medley, Dueck broke her own team record and finished first (2:09.87) by nearly three body lengths. Teammates Abigail Ries (JR), Chella Patterson (8th Grade) and Kayla Quandt (FR) finished 14th, 18th and 20th, respectively. Dueck also led the pack in the 100 backstroke (59.90). Kristin Collins (SR), Onna Sullivan (SO) and Peyton Schmidt (SO) finished 10th, 14th and 19th, respectively.
The relay team of Dueck, Kate Johnston (SR, captain), Camille Ness (SO) and Jaylyn Storm (SR) took first place in both the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.48) and the 200 medley relay (1:49.45). The 400 freestyle relay team of Grace Warden (SO), Abigail Ries (JR), Onna Sullivan (SO) and Annemarie Johnson (SO) finished 6th .
Jaylyn Storm added to her two first place relay finishes by winning the top spot in the 50 freestyle (24.78), an event where she currently holds the team record. Johnston, Ness and Collins finished 5th, 8th and 17th, respectively. Storm was out touched in the 100 freestyle by 0:00.42 earning an impressive second place finish (54.68). Grace Warden (SO), Sullivan and Ashley Johnson (7th grade) finished 8th, 13th and 25th, respectively.
Kate Johnston’s 100 breaststroke is both athletic and graceful. Already the team record holder, Johnston’s impressive finish (1:06.67) easily earned her a first place finish. Izzy Sullivan (SR, captain), Amelia Olson (FR) and Johnson finished 13th, 18th and 20th, respectively.
Annemarie Johnson (SO) also had a standout meet. She finished third in the 200 freestyle (2.06.04) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:33.95). Warden, Courtney French (SR, captain) and Schmidt finished 6th, 13th and 21st, respectively in the 200 freestyle and Patterson, Olson and French finished 16th, 17th and 21st, respectively in the 500 freestyle. Ness was the team leader in the 100 butterfly finishing in 11th place (1:06.08) with Ries, Kayla Quandt (FR) and I. Sullivan finishing 16th, 24th and 27th, respectively.
Eighth grader Bailey Monette’s 347 points earned her a second-place finish in the 11-round diving event and a new school record. Monette currently holds the school record for 6-round diving and will now add her name to the record board a second time in the 11-round event. Erica Johnson (FR) finished fifth, Jullian Schmitz (8th grade) placed 17th and Britta Elliott (FR) 18th .
Earlier in the week, MWHF hosted the JV Conference Championships. Hayen Nichols (FR) won the 200 individual medley, Isabelle Starr (FR) took the top spot in the 100 freestyle. Starr, Nichols, Skyler Kelm (SR) and Sadie Cline (8th grade) took second in the 400 freestylee relay.
The team was one of 12 to qualify for the True Team State Meet at the University of Minnesota, 12pm, Saturday, October 22.
