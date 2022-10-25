Westonka girls swim.jpg

Junior Catherine Dueck had an outstanding meet for the Westonke girls swim team at the section true team meet. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team was one of 10 competing in the Section 3A True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Willmar.

MWHF finished the meet in fourth place behind Orono, Delano and Waconia.

