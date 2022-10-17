The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team visited Litchfield on Thursday, Oct. 6 and walked away with another conference win.
The team depth was on display this week as coach Ben Hanson mixed some of the team’s younger talent into the varsity roster.
MWHF’s relay lineups earned first place finishes in each of the three events. The 200 medley relay team of Catherine Dueck (junior), Kate Johnston (senior captain), Camille Ness (freshman) and Jalyn Storm (senior) won handily with an impressive mid-season time of 1:53.25. Kristin Collins (senior), Izzy Sullivan (senior captain), Grace Warden (sophmore) and Annemarie Johnson (sophomore) finished third.
MWHF placed first in 200 freestyle relay with Dueck, Johnston, Ness and Storm (1:42.43) and the team of Abigail Ries (JR), Onna Sullivan (SO), Peyton Schmidt (SO) and Chella Patterson (8th grade) in third. Ries, Kristin Collins (SR), Patterson and Johnson took the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.23). The youthful line-up of Amelia Olson (FR), Isabel Starr (FR), Ashley Johnson (7 th grade) and Kayla Quandt (FR) finished an impressive third.
Dueck won the 100 freestyle (55.35) by a body length with teammates Courtney French (SR, Captain) and I. Sullivan finishing third and fourth. O. Sullivan earned a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle with Schmidt finishing third. Johnston, Patterson and Ries finished second, third and fourth in the 200 freestyle.
The 100 butterfly was a photo finish with Litchfield out-touching Storm by 00:00.46. Storm’s solid time of 1:05.56 earned her a second-place finish with Johnson in third and Hayden Nichols (FR) in fourth. Warden took second in the 50 freestyle with O. Sullivan and Ries finishing fourth and fifth.
Quandt won the 200 individual medley (2:36.56) with A. Johnson and Schmidt finishing third and fourth. Ness, Olson and Quandt finished second, third and fifth in the 100 backstroke.
MWHF’s divers have had a theme of consistency this season. With team leader Baily Monette unable to compete due to injury, Erica Johnson (FR, 173.95 points) and Ashlynn Koehler (7th grade) stepped up to earn first and third place finishes. Senior Anna Dueck, ineligible for varsity competition due to district transfer guidelines, was the highest diving point earner of the evening (188.85).
Next meet is hosted by Willmar High School, 10am Saturday, October 15.
Prior to that victory, MWHF girls swim and dive team hosted Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Sept. 29 and added another conference win to the 4-1 season.
The team took the top spot in diving and each of the relay and individual events except the 100 Butterfly.
Holy Family junior Catherine Dueck beat her own pool record in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:07.30. Izzy Sullivan (SR, captain) finished second and Jaylin Storm (SR) finished third.
Dueck won the 200 freestyle (2:00.36), more than 10 seconds ahead of Dassel-Cokato’s second place finish. Onna Sullivan (SO) and Camille Ness (SO) finished third and fourth respectively. Continuing to dominate in freestyl events, Annemarie Johnson (SO) out touched teammate Abigail Ries (JR) to win the 50 freestyle (27:14).Courtney French (SR, captain) finished third. French finished first in the 20-lap, 500 freestyle (5:57.83) with Ashley Johnson (seventh grade) finishing second and Hayden Nichols (FR) in third. Ness’ 57:82 earned her a first place finish in the 100 freestyle, with teammates Kate Johnston (SR, captain) and Isabel Starr (FR) finishing second and fourth.
Ries took first in the 100 backstroke (1:12.55) followed by Chella Patterson (8th grade) and Amelia Olson (SO) finishing second and third. Jaylyn Storm (SR) continues to be one of the most consistent contributors on the team, earning another first place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:26.14) with Grace Warden (SO) and Olson finishing in second and third.
It was a fight to the finish in the 100 butterfly. Dassel-Cokato out-touched Warden by 0:00.51, resulting in their single first place finish of the evening. Behind Warden’s second place finish (1:04.87) were sisters I. Sullivan and O. Sullivan in third and fourth places.
The team of Johnston, Ashley Johnson, Warden and Annemarie Johnson finished first in the 200 medley relay (2:02.47) ahead of Ness, Olson, O. Sullivan and Peyton Schmidt who finished second . The lineup of Storm, Johnston, Ness and Dueck won in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.87) with Patterson, Ries, I. Sullivan and Warden finishing second and French, Verena Habicht (8th grade), Nichols and Kayla Quandt (FR) in fourth . The final event of the evening, the 400 freestyle relay, resulted in a sweep by MWHF with French, I. Sullivan, Kristin Collins (SR) and Storm finishing in first place (4:00.40) less than a second ahead of Annemarie Johnson, Olson, O. Sullivan and Ries. Patterson, Schmidt, Ashley Johnson and Starr finished third .
MWHF’s Bailey Monette (8th grade) continues to dominate on the diving board through a combination of high difficulty dives and strong execution points. Monette’s 206.80 points earned her a first place finish with Erica Johnson (FR) in second (168.15). Junior Varsity diver Anna Dueck (SR) earned 192.35 points. Per district guidelines, as a transfer student A. Dueck is ineligible for varsity competition.
