The Mound Westonka girls soccer program have high hopes that this year will be one of the best in many years.
The team fell by one goal in the first round of the section playoffs last year against Blake, but with a very large senior class of 13 players along with returning varsity players from lower grades, expectation is riding high this year.
Doug Lerfald returns for his third year as head coach. “I am excited to see how we can start to connect with each other on the field. We have a squad that is full of very experienced players, almost all of which have significant Varsity minutes under their belt coming into this season. We have the all the pieces we need to put some amazing soccer together.”
Lerfald is joined this year on the sideline by a former professional player from Brazil, Adrian Francisco, who brings a wealth of tactical knowledge and experience. Sarah Challgren returns to coach the JV team and new coach Adriana Haugen is helping with the C squad.
Two games into the season, the optimism looks justified.
For the first game, Mound traveled to Waseca on Thursday, Aug. 25. In the first half an early goal from junior Ava Sylvester was canceled out by some sloppy play. The second half of the game, however, was dominated by the White Hawks who scored four unanswered goals and walked out with a very deserved 5-3 victory. Second half goals were added by three seniors, Taylor Dalman (2), Captain Alicia Hatlestad, and Annika Hoisington.
In the second game, Mound played Zimmerman at home on Saturday, Aug. 27. The home team again struggled in the early minutes and fell behind after seven minutes after being under constant pressure. The goal woke the team up, however, and they tied the game at the 18 minute mark when captain Alaina Mather scored after some great build up play from Sylvester and Dallman.
Mound fell behind again against the run of play in the 28 minute mark when a long looping shot dipped just under the crossbar. It was clear, though, that Mound would come back, and they did just that at the 35-minute mark when Mather scored her second on the game on her own long looping shot over the Zimmerman goalie.
In the second half, Mound poured on the pressure and created several great chances. Hatlestad hit the cross bar in the 55th minute. Senior Audrey Courtney-Bernal came close with a long-shot and Dallman hit the post in the 71st minute. The breakthrough seemed inevitable though, and it came from junior Sienna Loughlin who drilled home the winner on the back of great hold up play from Sylvester and Dallman.
Two come from behind victories will give the team confidence that they can win any game, however, slow starts will have to addressed if the winning record is going to continue.
