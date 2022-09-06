westonka girls soccer.jpg

The Mound Westonka girls soccer team opened the season with two victories. (Photo courtesy Robert Photography)

The Mound Westonka girls soccer program have high hopes that this year will be one of the best in many years.

The team fell by one goal in the first round of the section playoffs last year against Blake, but with a very large senior class of 13 players along with returning varsity players from lower grades, expectation is riding high this year.

Load comments