Week 5 was always going to be a tough one for the MWHS Girls Soccer team. After a storm forced a reschedule the week became even more crowded, ad the team ended up playing five games in seven days between Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Monday, Sept. 27. The competition included some perennially tough opponents and some new teams with winning records.
The first opponent on Sept. 21was Mayer Lutheran in Mayer. Mound had all the possession and looked to score many goals, but a couple of defensive slips allowed Mayer Lutheran to stick around all the way through overtime. Junior Annika Hoisington combined with junior Audrey Courtney-Bernal for Mound’s first goal. Junior Alicia Hatlestad scored twice to wrap up the game, including the game-winner in overtime.
On Wednesday, the rescheduled Delano game finally took place at Haddorff field at MWHS. Within just 23 seconds, Mound scored the opening goal of the game when junior Taylor Dallman slotted home after assists from senior Libby McCue and Hatlestad. That was to be Mound’s only goal of the game, though, and Delano scored five unanswered goals to pull away as deserving winners.
Next up on Thursday was a visit by local neighbors Watertown-Mayer. With three games in three days the team was looking a bit ragged and the result was similar to the Delano game. Mound got one goal from Hatlestad with senior Libby McCue providing the assist, but Watertown was the better team on the day and they ran away with a 4-1 win.
After a day’s break and a light practice, Mound traveled to St. Peter. The home team went ahead early on a penalty kick, but Mound looked resilient and goals always seemed to be coming. In the 35th minute, Dallman provided the opening when she slotted home from close range after a long free kick from senior captain Megan Wanner was saved. Just after half-time, Wanner lined up again for a free kick and this time drilled it straight in the net from 40 yards out. Mound sealed the game when senior captain Quinn Jenson held the ball up nicely and fed an inch perfect pass to Hatlestad, who slotted home from 10 yards.
The final game of the week on Sept. 27 was a trip to Bloomington Kennedy. This was always going to be a very challenging game, however, the White Hawks showed how they’re really a very capable team and they held the score to a tie until the 70th minute. In the last 10 minutes, Bloomington moved ahead with two goals to seal a victory. Hatlestad continued her great run of form with two more goals in the contest, and Quinn Jenson added the third goal, again from a perfect free kick pass by Wanner. The game ball in this contest went to junior goalkeeper Ashlee Johnson, who put in a fantastic performance between the pipes to keep the game close right up until the very end.
Five games in seven days yielded two wins and three losses, but the last game against Bloomington showed how much the White Hawks are improving and will help build the team’s confidence that they can hang with anyone come the Section playoffs in a couple of weeks.
Final Scores: Mound Westonka 3 – Mayer Lutheran 2. Delano 5 – Mound Westonka 1. Watertown-Mayer 4 – Mound Westonka 1. Mound Westonka 3 – St. Peter 2. Mound Westonka 3 – Bloomington-Kennedy 5.
