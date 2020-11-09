MWHS Girls Soccer finished their regular season with three wins, seven losses and one tie. In the first round of the playoffs the team came close against Heritage Christian Academy but fell short after HCA got 2 goals in 2 minutes midway through the second half. Final Score: MWHS Girls 0 – HCA 2.
Despite the first round playoff elimination, first year head coach Doug Lerfald was enthusiastic about the season and prospects for the future. “Although our season win count did not improve from last year, our level of play improved dramatically. Almost every loss was extremely close and competitive. In looking forward to next year I am very excited as we have 12 Varsity players returning and a very talented group of players coming up.”
The girls celebrated the season at the “un-banquet” held outside at Haddorff Field. Assistant coach AnnMarie Umland won the Assistant Coach of the Year Award for Section 6A. Senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Libby McCue were both honored with Wright County “All Conference” recognition. McCue returns as a captain next season, along with three other current juniors: Megan Wanner, Quinn Jenson and Anna Elliot.
The Junior Varsity team also posted a 3-win season (3-7 overall). Coach Derek Jaqua awarded DJ Christensen the MVP award for the JV team. C squad won six games (6-3-4 overall), and coach Sarah Challgren nominated Anri Akiyama-Finger (Offense) and Rachel Jensen (Defense) as the team MVPs.
