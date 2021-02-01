The Mound Westonka Girls Basketball season is finally underway! The team is preparing for their first game of the season in a non-conference meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. Nothing is normal this season, but it is great to finally see them back on the court.
The level of competition gets turned up a few notches this year as the White Hawks transition to the East Division of the Wright County Conference. In addition to the seven-game home and away conference schedule, there are four non-conference games against Glencoe-Silver Lake (A), Visitation (A), Bloomington Kennedy (H) and Zimmerman (H). It will be a very busy and compact 2021 season!
The White Hawks return three starters from last year’s team in seniors Greta Blanck and Sydney Eidsness, and junior Megan Wanner. Juniors Annie Springer, Hannah Drill, Coco Sir and sophomore Alicia Hatlestad all contributed valuable Varsity minutes last year and will be looked upon to fill much bigger roles this year. The rest of the senior class includes Rachel Mergen, Maya Henslin and Jadyn Rice. The captains for the 2021 White Hawks are Greta Blanck, Sydney Eidsness and Megan Wanner.
There are still some details to get ironed out, but the first game day is quickly approaching. The plan is to live stream games since gym capacities will be limited. You can follow Westonka Girls Basketball on Twitter ( @mwhs_girlshoops) or contact the Westonka Activities Department for live stream information.
