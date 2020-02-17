The MWHS/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team ended its season by winning two of its last three games. The victories over Delano (3-0) and Waconia (7-1) and the close loss to South St. Paul (2-1) meant that the White Hawks finished the regular season with a win-loss record of 16-7-2 - good enough that the team will enter section play with the number Number 1 seed.
Against Delano, the Tigers’ goalie Grace Glansrud again proved to be a tough foe, with 49 saves as the White Hawks bombarded her with shots. It wasn’t until 7:42 into the second period that the home team got on the scoreboard. Grace Peterson scored two unassisted goals in 12 seconds to make the score 2-0. Sophomore defenseman Montana Courneya finished a great passing sequence by the White Hawks with a wrist shot to make the score 3-0 at the 13:16 mark of the second period. There would be no more scoring for the game despite the home team continuing to fire shot after shot on the Tigers’ goal. Callie Nelson had the 17-save shut-out for the White Hawks.
Friday night, Jan. 31, the team headed south to Waconia to take on the Wildcats. This game was over early as the visitors scored four first period goals and had another goal disallowed because of an official’s error. Brooke Pioske scored just 2:50 into the game with the assist going to Peterson. A minute later Sydney Leonard scored the first of her two unassisted goals. A Wildcat penalty led to Peterson’s power play goal at 5:17 with assists going to Leonard and Pioske. Leonard then scored again a couple of minutes later.
The second period saw the White Hawks score twice. Peterson scored a back hand goal with assists going to Gretta Pioske and Natalie Minor. Then Camryn Hargreaves scored a rebound goal off a Ellie Schmid shot.
Schmid would score the final White Hawk goal in the third period with Gretta Pioske and Emily Wendorf assisting. Nelson was the winning goalie and Ashlyn Roth saw her first Varsity action late in the game.
Saturday, Feb. 1, saw the White Hawks conclude their regular season with a game at traditional power South St. Paul. The visitors came out slow and sloppy in their own end during the first period. The Packers scored both of their goals in the first 5:57 of the game. After that the game was pretty even the rest of the way.
Sydney Leonard scored at 5:01 of the third period with the assist going to her sister Taylor, but the White Hawks couldn’t get the equalizer and fell 2-1. It was a good opponent to play right before sections.
