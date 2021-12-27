The Mound Westonka/SWC girls hockey team won two of three games last week while facing very tough competition.
On Tuesday night the White Hawks suffered a 4-3 loss at Chaska/Chanhassen. The White Hawks outshot their opponent 44-18, including 21-4 in the third period but couldn’t score the equalizer. Sydney Leonard scored the first two goals for the White Hawks and senior captain Montana Courneya also scored. Three defensive fly bys helped lead to Storm Hawks goals, all being generated by Penn State bound Kaitlyn Roberts.
Thursday night the White Hawks returned home to face Cretin-Derham Hall, who was rated 8th in a couple of Class AA polls and entered the game 7-2-1.
It was a classic back and forth game with both teams having great scoring chances. The White Hawks struck first when Greer Hardacre slammed home a rebound off a Sydney Leonard shot at 9:33 of the first period. Five minutes later a miscue on the short hand cost Mound Westonka/SWC when Cretin’s top player Lily Geist scored on a great shot from the top of the power play. The teams would go to the locker room knotted up at 1-1 after the first period with the shots being 12-8 in favor of the White Hawks.
The second period would be even more intense than the first with the lone goal being scored by Courneya. A pass from Tori Lacomy went off Gisella Harders’ stick to Courneya, who buried a wrist shot for the second game in a row.
Shots were 11-10 White Hawks for the period. The White Hawks had fans screaming as three or four pucks rolled through the Raiders crease during a power play, but couldn’t score despite the many opportunities.
The intensity of the game continued to rise in the third period as two very strong teams battled and went up and down the ice. With just under three minutes remaining Gretta Pioske was called for kneeing. Despite protests from the MW/SWC bench the call remained and the Raiders got a power play, which they capitalized on and tied the score with 2:28 left.
The White Hawks however weren’t going to denied. Sage Finck pinched down with a great forecheck and got the puck to Greer Hardacre. Hardace tried to pass out front, but the puck went to a Raider defensemen. When the defensemen tried to rush the puck, Ellie Lundquist poke checked the puck to Gretta Pioske who deflected it on goal. Hardacre got the rebound, spun around and buried home the winning goal with 38 seconds remaining in the game. A great forechecking sequence by Camryn Hargreaves and Sydney Leonard prevented Cretin from getting out of their own zone as the clock expired.
A tired but determined group of players trekked up to Lindstrom Saturday to face 10th ranked Chisago Lakes on Saturday. The Wildcats have four Division 1 commits on their roster and struck first on a goal by UMD bound Dani Burgen with an assist going to another UMD bound player Danielle Brunette. Despite being down a goal at the intermission, both the White Hawk players and coaches felt confident as play was even in the period and shots favored the White Hawks by a 9-8 margin.
The second period would see the game shift to the visitors advantage as they would score three times while keeping the Wildcats from scoring. Emily Wendorf started the White Hawks scoring when she rushed the puck up and threw a bad angle shot on goal that eluded the goal keeper to tie the game 1-1.
Seven minutes later Sydney Leonard picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and fired in a short handed goal. And with 30 seconds remaining in the period Gretta Pioske put in a rebound to put the visitors up 3-1 and take all the momentum into the locker room. Hargreaves and Courneya assisted on the goal. Shots for the 2nd period favored the White Hawks by a 14-6 margin.
In the 3rd period Ashlee Johnson scored a goal less than three minutes into the period that broke the Wildcats back on a pass from Gisella Harder. Courneya also assisted on the goal. Five minutes later Ellie Lundquist pounded hom a Hardacre shot for a power play goal. Natalie Miner, who started the whole play with a nice rush up the right side of the ice also got an assist. With four minutes remaining the WIldcats got a power play goal, but it was too little, too late as the final score was Mound Westonka/SWC 5-2 over the Wildcats. Shots for the game were 36-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.