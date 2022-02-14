The Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian varsity girls hockey team enters section play on a three-game win streak.
The latest victory was a 7-0 shutout of conference foe Hutchinson last Friday night. Greer Hardacre got the White Hawks on the board after a tic tac toe passing play from linemates Gretta Pioske and Gisella Harder at the 8:08 mark of the opening period. Five minutes later Camryn Hargreaves got a power play goal on a tip of a Sydney Leonard shot. Pioske also added an assist on the play. The score would remain 2-0 as the teams left the ice at the end of the period with the White Hawks holding a 17-4 advantage in shots.
Leonard started the second period off with a shorthanded goal just 41 seconds into the period. Fifteen minutes would go by before MWHS/SWC would get another goal, this time Leonard on a nice rush off a Hardacre pass. A minute later Leonard fed a beautiful pass to Tori Lacomy who put one in from almost the blue line to make the score 5-0 at the end of two periods. Shots for the period were again in favor of the visitors by a 14-3 margin.
Lauren McQuillan took over in goal for the third period and had to make a couple of nice saves early in the period to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. The two eighth graders on the varsity (Ali Butler and Georgia Harmer) scored for the second consecutive game to make the final margin 7-0. Butler’s was on a nice rush up the ice and Harmer’s was off a rebound with just under a minute left in the game. Harder and Pioske assisted on the goal.
The White Hawks received the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Section 5A playoffs, behind Orono and Holy Angels. The will host No. 6 seeded Breck on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Thaler Arena. Game time is 7:15 p.m. Hopefully the team can continue playing good hockey in the postseason.
