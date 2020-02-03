The MWHS/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team has been busy, winning three of its past four games. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the girls hosted their neighbors from the south Waconia in a Wright County Conference game. After a slow start, the home team exploded for 10 goals in a 10-1 victory. Bella Peterson started the scoring off at 11:31 of the first period with a wrist shot that got by the goal tender. Grace Peterson assisted on the goal. It was Peterson’s first game back in the lineup after being injured Dec. 12 in Hutchinson. Next, freshman Ellie Schmid scored the first of her three goals with assists going to Sydney Leonard and Brooke Pioske. Leonard would score a minute later with Pioske getting another assist.
The White Hawks scored five times in the second period and outshot the Wildcats 22-0 for the period. Pioske got the first goal unassisted. Schmid scored her second with helpers going to sisters Gretta and Brooke Pioske. Gretta Pioske then scored with Kiera Cameron assisting. Schmid completed her hat trick with a power play goal with Emily Wendorf and Taylor Leonard assisting, and Sydney Leonard added a goal assisted by Gretta Pioske and Cameron.
In the third period, Grace Peterson and Gretta Pioske each had unassisted goals. Callie Nelson had 10 saves in goal to get the victory.
The next night, Jan. 8, the White Hawks traveled to Chisago Lakes to take on the seventh-rated Wildcats. It was a great fast-paced game with some talented players on the ice. Shots for the game would favor the White Hawks 34-31 but in the end the Wildcats scored three late goals to take a 5-2 victory. Gretta Pioske tied the score 1-1 in the first period with an unassisted goal. Grace Peterson would tie the game up 2-2 in the second with assists going to the Pioske sisters.
Two Division I commits would make some outstanding plays to create three goals in the end and send the visitors home on the losing end. Fauna Hoganson-Near would make 26 saves in the defeat.
Saturday, Jan. 11 the White Hawks hosted New Prague in a girls/boys hockey double header and Hockey for Hunger Day. Grace Peterson started the scoring at the 6:13 mark of the first period off assists from Wendorf and Brooke Pioske. Wendorf then scored an unassisted goal just a minute later on an outstanding individual play.
Wendorf scored a short-handed goal in the second after a great hustle play by Jenna Brustad. Brustad was joined by Gretta Pioske in getting assists on the Wendorf goal. Pioske finished the White Hawk scoring at 13:36 in the third period with assists going to Wendorf and Taylor Leonard. Wendorf finished the day with two goals and two assists.
Tuesday, Jan. 14 saw the return game at Orono for the girls. The much anticipated rematch was one-sided as the White Hawks dominated the game from start to finish, winning 6-1. Shots were in favor of the visitors 50-23.
Grace Peterson started the scoring at the 16:43 mark of the first period with an assist going to Brooke Pioske. Coach Goldsmith had just inserted Peterson on a line with Sydney Leonard and Gretta Pioske to finish the period and it paid off.
The second period is where the White Hawks fully took over the game. Peterson scored a wrap-around power play goal at 4:09. After giving up a short-handed goal to Iyla Ryskamp, an outstanding player for the Spartans, at the 10-minute mark, which ignited the home crowd, the visitors took over. Avery Finck scored a power play goal just 27 seconds later with assists going to Peterson and Brooke Pioske. Less than a minute later, Sydney Leonard got up after being checked into the boards and put a nifty backhand into the upper shelf. Finck then scored again on a rebound off of a Peterson shot.
Taylor Leonard finished the scoring 10 minutes into the third period with an outstanding individual play. Fauna Hoganson-Near had 22 saves as the White Hawks improved to 12-4-2 on the season.
