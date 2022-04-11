The Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian girls hockey team held its annual banquet at Lafayette Club recently and handed out awards.
For the junior varsity team the following awards were presented: Most Improved Player was Campbell Schwob. Hardest worker award went to Ella Weltzin. The coaches award was presented to Sammy Krahl.
Awards for the varsity were next. Most Improved Player went to sophomore Rachel Erickson. Rookie of the Year went to goalie Ashlyn Roth and eighth grader Georgia Harmer. Hard Hat (Hardest Worker) went to freshman Gisella Harder. Top Offensive player went to Sydney Leonard. Top Defensive Player went to Montana Courneya and Emily Wendorf. Team MVP went to junior Sydney Leonard.
Courneya was the recipient of the Hobey Baker award and also received a scholarship from the Minnesota State Girls Hockey Coaches association. She also was named Academic All-State and participated in the Senior Classic, held in Coon Rapids at the conclusion of the season.
Emily Wendorf was named Honorable Mention All-State and Sydney Leonard was named to the All-State team for Class A Girls Hockey.
Final awards were presented to Wright County Honorable Mention and All-Conference players. Receiving Honorable Mention All-Conference were three sophomores. They are Greer Hardacre, Camryn Hargreaves, and Ashlyn Roth. Receiving Wright County All-Conference status were Montana Courneya, Sydney Leonard, Gretta Pioske, and Emily Wendorf.
In addition, two coaches were honored as well. Assistant Coach Jim Kurtz was voted Class A Girls Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year by coaches all across the state of Minnesota. And Co-Head Coach Claire Goldsmith was honored at the Ms. Hockey banquet with the Brano Stankovski Award, for her hard work promoting girls hockey throughout the state of Minnesota.
Coaches Kurtz and Co-Head Coach Bob Kuehl have both announced their retirement from coaching. They were a part of a staff that won 156 games in nine years over two stints in the program along with three conference championships and two state tournament appearances. Their efforts are greatly appreciated.
