Mound Westonka Girls Soccer concluded their season back on Thursday, Oct. 14 with a tough one goal loss to The Blake School in Hopkins. The visiting White Hawks had most of the possession and generated many chances but could not get the ball in the net. Mound’s defense was strong all game long, with standout performances from senior captain Anna Eliott and junior Annika Hoisington. Blake scored the only goal of the game at the 72nd minute against the run of play, and it was enough to see them through to victory.
With an overall record of eight wins and eight losses in the regular season, coach Doug Lerfald was pleased with the performance his team gave all season long. “The girls worked hard this year to play with more possession and control of the ball. When we got in the attacking zone the girls created a great deal more scoring chances than in the last several seasons.”
Coach was also really pleased with the performance and leadership provided by the team’s senior captains, Megan Wanner, Libby McCue, Quinn Jenson and Anna Elliott. “The four seniors that led the program provided the backbone for the team’s success. They gave this team the belief that we were good enough to play with and best teams that have beaten us in the past. They also convinced the returning players that if they put the time and effort in during the off season to improve their skills, the success that we had this year will continue into the future.”
At the end of season award ceremony, Coach was please to share recognition to several key players. Wanner was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player award and was also honored as an “All Wright County Conference” player. McCue was awarded an “All Wright County Conference” honorable mention. Sophomore Natalie Miner was awarded the team’s “Most Improved Player” award. Senior captains for next season were also announced and will be Alicia Hatlestad and Alaina Mather.
MWHS Girls Soccer Final Score: Mound Westonka 0 – The Blake School 1.
