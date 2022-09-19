westonka FB.JPG

The Mound Westonka football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 49-20 win against St. Anthony Village. (Photos by Sue Rodelius)

Mound Westonka ran their way through St. Anthony Village last Friday night en route to a 49-20 win in a Twin City Maroon Sub-District game in Minneapolis.

The precision ground game ran on all cylinders once again as the White Hawks tallied 429 yards on just 40 carries (10.7 yds per attempt) with a light rain falling during the first half.

