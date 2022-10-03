Westonka FB 1.JPG

The Mound Westonka football team improved to 4-0 with a big win against De La Salle. (Submitted photos)

Defense and special teams played a big part in Mound Westonka’s 54-8 Homecoming football win against visiting De La Salle last Friday night in a Twin City District matchup. The game was played in a steady rain for most of the first half, which led to junior linebacker Jaaron Konkel capitalizing on two Islanders mistakes.

The first blunder came when the De La Salle quarterback couldn’t control the snap and Konkel swooped in and ran it back 24-yards for the touchdown with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Then, sophomore Aaron Kroese got through and blocked the Islanders’ punt after a bad snap, allowing Konkel to scoop up the loose ball and motor in from eight yards out for an early second quarter advantage (34-0).

