The Mound Westonka varsity football offense’s “Big Three” led the White Hawks to a 64-7 Senior Night trouncing of St. Paul Highland Park last Friday at Haddorff Field.
Senior running back Tyler Albert rushed for two touchdowns, while junior quarterback Carter Reinbold accounted for six, three on the ground and three through the air, including one to his favorite target, senior Kade Tappen. The trio have accounted for 66 percent of total yards and 38 TDs on the season.
The White Hawks remain undefeated at 6-0 and have now won 16 straight regular season games, including 10 in-a-row at Haddorff Field.
Albert (18-142 yards) opened the game with a 57-yard jaunt that led to his 4-yard touchdown run just 25 seconds into the game. The Westonka defense held the Scots to just 64 yards, and five first downs, in the first half allowing the White Hawks offense plenty of opportunities. Reinbold (11-186 yards) took advantage, scoring from 47 yards out with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Senior Luke Leonard picked off Scots quarterback Monaire Vaughn and returned it to the Mound 44-yard line, leading to a 24-yard field goal by senior Ben Neve, his second on the season. Neve also leads the state with 36 extra points made. Reinbold then drove Westonka down the field, capping it off by calling his own number from the 20-yard line giving the home team a 23-0 lead. Albert would scamper in for a 13-yard touchdown just before Reinbold picked up his third rushing TD on a 38-yard run with 3:03 to play in the first half. The White Hawks led 36-0 at the half.
“One of our challenges to the team throughout the week was to start fast and finish strong and that was exactly what they did. They came out firing on all cylinders right from the get go.”
The Westonka defense, which has been a huge part of this season’s success, has only allowed seven total points in the first half. Seniors Fletcher Anderson, Matthew Oko, Camron Peterson and Luke Leonard have contributed at the line of scrimmage and in the defensive backfield. They have combined for almost 100 tackles (12 TFL’s), eight quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions.
“We are executing at a very high level on defense right now and are playing very physical on defense. It has been really fun to see this defense mature over the course of this season.”
Peterson had an exceptional game totaling four tackles, forced a fumble, and had numerous quarterback pressures, including a clean hit on Vaughn that knocked him out of the game due to a leg injury. He also had his most productive night on offense rushing for 43 yards from his TE position.
“Cam has been a starter on the varsity team the last three seasons and is really starting to come into his own this year as a player and a leader and is playing at a very high level. It was pretty obvious that Cam was one of the most physical players on the field on Friday night.”
Junior linebacker Jaaron Konkel continues to be a defensive presence leading the White Hawks with five tackles, while senior Will Wallace chipped in with three. Wallace also came up with a fumble recovery in the third quarter. Seniors Oko, Tyson Hollins, Mark Ingram, Gavin Leuthold (forced fumble) and Simon James tallied two apiece. James also had a second quarter interception.
Reinbold (9-18-120 yards) had a hard time finding receivers in the first half, but came out throwing darts in the third quarter. He found Tappen (5 catches-59 yards) for a 5-yard TD, hooked up with Leonard from 23-yards out, and finished it off hitting senior WR Jack Danielson on a 39-yard catch-and-run all in the span of five minutes. Junior RB Jacob Hansberger closed out the scoring with a 14-yard rumble through the Highland Park defense early in the final stanza.
“We are becoming more multiple with each week which was our goal coming into the season as it will be needed in order to make a run in the playoffs. We are proud of how the offense has continued to grow and evolve week to week.”
The White Hawks (6-0) return to action this Friday night traveling to St. Paul Central to face the Minutemen (3-3) in an early evening affair. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Griffin Stadium, located on the St. Paul Central High School campus.
