The Mound Westonka boys and girls Soccer teams both earned wins against Jordan High School on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The MWHS girls played first and quickly fell into a rhythm with good passing and attacking play. A goal looked likely at any moment but the first chance did not go in until the 38th minute when senior captain Grace Carlson assisted sophomore Alicia Hatlestad for the goal. Junior Megan Wanner added another goal mid-way through the second half with a long shot from outside the penalty box and with the assist going to junior captain Libby McCue. Special recognition for sophomore goalie Ashlee Johnson for the clean sheet. Final score: MWHS Girls 2 – Jordan 0.
The MWHS boys were up next and used this game as an opportunity to play many of their underclassmen players. It was, however, one of the two seniors who started the game and scored the first goal. Senior defenseman Harry Moen dribbled the entire length of the field and forced the Jordan defense to make an error. Moen then pounced on a headed clearance from the Jordan goalie and scored.
MWHS added a second in the 34th minute when junior captain Michael Doshan forced a rash challenge in the box. Sophomore Brett Bartkowicz slotted home the resulting penalty kick. The best goal of the evening came in the dying minutes when senior captain Brayden Van Gelder smashed in a clean volley from 12 yards out off a cross from Bartkowicz. Junior Kellen Baklund played a great game in goal for the shutout win. Final Score: Mound Boys 3 – Jordan 0.
