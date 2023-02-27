The state of Minnesota is well-known for its level of dance. Whether it is studio dance or high school dance teams, Minnesota has some of the best teams in the country.
On Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, 36 teams gathered at the Target Center to compete at the Minnesota State High School League Dance Team Tournament including our very own Mound Westonka Dance Team.
Mound Westonka Dance Team (MWDT) coached by head coach Molly Carlson, has advanced to the state tournament for 18 of her 22 years of coaching. With MWDT’s first state qualification in 2004 to its most recent, MWDT has been a staple of the Westonka community for several years and has maintained consistent excellence and growth throughout Carlson’s time as head coach.
Here is a quick timeline to provide some perspective on this steady rise to excellence. In 2004, the Hawkettes advanced to the state tournament in the Jazz/Funk category for the first time. In 2010, the Hawkettes advanced to the state tournament in the High Kick category for the first time. In 2014, the Hawkettes qualified for jazz finals for the first time. In 2021, the Hawkettes had a finalist finish in both categories during COVID, placing fourth in high kick and jazz at the state tournament held at Edina High School. In 2022, MWDT competed in jazz finals, along with their very first kick finals appearance at the Target Center, placing fourth in both. In 2023, Mound Westonka Dance Team took their first medal on Friday night, placing third in the Class AA Jazz behind Benilde St. Margaret’s Dance Team in second, and Orono Dance Team in first.
Saturday evening, the Hawkettes heard their name called as the 2023 Class AA High Kick State Champions for the first time in Mound Westonka history.
This year the Mound Westonka Dance Team is led by senior captains Josie Moen, Avery Roerig, Kendall Schissler, and Hannah Hunter. A group of humble athletes, these senior captains led their team to victory all while keeping the focus on “just us.”
Coach Molly Carlson shared the following about this year’s team, “We knew from the beginning of our season that this team was truly something special. Every day they would come to practice with the goal of being better than the day before. The combination of their fierce work ethic, endless determination, and team-first attitude made them an absolute dream to coach. We could not be more proud of them - they are so deserving of their success.” Molly Carlson is assisted by Lexie Warlof Kohl, Kelly McGinnis, Ashley Woytcke, Margot Spanjers, and Sophia Nord. Coach Margot Spanjers shared the following about this year’s team, “This season and team have truly been magical. Not only has this season been so much fun, but our athletes are so physically and mentally strong. We have been able to elevate our team’s technique and performance to a completely new level this year through consistent strength training, intentional practice plans, and strategic and creative choreography.”
In addition to the team placements, a few individuals from MWDT were recognized at the MSHSL State Tournament. Seniors Josie Moen and Kendall Schissler were named to the Academic All State Dance Team, an honor given to senior dancers with a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or higher. There were also four dancers from Westonka who were named to the Wells Fargo All Tournament Team: Kendall Schissler and Hannah Hunter were named to the All-Tournament Jazz Team, and Josie Moen and Avery Roerig were named to the All-Tournament Kick Team.
While the team revels in these victories, they also know there is “more work to do,” a common phrase used by these athletes throughout their season. They will use this year’s successes and challenges to look ahead to future seasons and continue building on this incredible program. The Mound Westonka Dance Team has been supported by MWDT parents, community members, alumni, sponsors, and super fans. The team is so grateful to share their success with the Westonka community and even more excited to share their joy for dance through their beautiful performance and astonishing athleticism. Both state finals performances can be found on YouTube, the team’s Facebook page and the team’s Instagram: moundwestonkadt.
