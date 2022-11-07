Westonka XC.jpeg

Senior Laura Sunnarborg helped the White Hawks to a 4th place finish. (Submitted photos)

The Section 6AA cross country meet was held at Litchfield Golf Club on Thursday, Oct.27. The meet started with a light rain and temperatures in the 50s, but the rain stopped as the meet began.

The Mound Westonka girls team went into the meet knowing they would need to run their best to advance to state for a second year in a row. The competition would be tough, including state ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Annandale. Unfortunately for the White Hawks, it was Delano who ran their best, winning the meet, with Benilde-St Margaret’s earning second, Annandale placing third, and Mound Westonka taking fourth.

