The Mound Westonka cross country team celebrated a successful season on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Gillespie Center. It was an emotional night of reminiscing about the past and looking forward to the future.

Highlighting the night was the distribution of awards by head coach Butch Humbert. These awards were voted on by the team during the last week of the season. Rookie of the Year was the first honor announced. Four runners had such spectacular rookie seasons that each runner was given the title. Junior Christain Jordan, freshman Noah Huesmann, and eighth graders Anna Reginald and Elise Hays all will have high expectations going into next season.

