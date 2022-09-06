Westonka XC 2.jpg

The Mound Westonka Cross Country team celebrated a beautiful day in Grantsburg. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka cross country team kicked off its season in Grantsburg, Wis., on Thursday, Aug. 25. Grantsburg Golf Course is always one of the more challenging 5k courses, as it is very hilly, and tends to be a hot and humid day.

Fortunately, for the White Hawks, after a full summer of training, they were ready for it.

