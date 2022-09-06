The Mound Westonka cross country team kicked off its season in Grantsburg, Wis., on Thursday, Aug. 25. Grantsburg Golf Course is always one of the more challenging 5k courses, as it is very hilly, and tends to be a hot and humid day.
Fortunately, for the White Hawks, after a full summer of training, they were ready for it.
The varsity girls return this season with six of their top runners from last year’s state-qualifying team. They showed they were eager to compete again with all seven runners placing in the top ten.
Freshman Emma Andrev led the way placing second in 22:04, with Senior Laura Sunnarborg placing third in 22:57. Sophomore Audrey Kirscht came next in fourth at 23:18, and eighth-grader Sophia Endesser fifth in 23:25. Sophomore Brooke Garlock and junior Cassie Nemecek crossed the finish line together, placing seventh and eighth in 23:42, and Sophomore Mari Engesser took ninth in 24:08.
Head Coach Butch Humbert shared, “Simply a dominating performance by our ‘Hawks. I thought our girls had a fantastic summer of training and were well prepared for our opener. As a group, our girls went out smartly, built momentum and leads, and had a gritty finish on a tough, unyielding course.”
The varsity boys team had a nice showing as well, placing third in the 11-team meet, which included qualifiers to last season’s Wisconsin state meet. Returning from last year’s all conference performance, senior Jacob Trost led the White Hawks with an eighth place finish in 19:51. The next three White Hawks were in a tight pack finishing in 14th through 16th, including junior Charlie Paul (20:36), senior Ethan Garlock (20:41), and sophomore Isaac Hayes (20:50). Sophomore Andrew Finley (20:55) and Junior Brandon Knock (20:58) also finished top twenty, in 19th and 20th. Freshman Luke Sunnarborg rounded out the varsity team in 22:37.
Coach Humbert commented, “Our third place finish is encouraging. We have the monumental task of reloading - not rebuilding - our boys varsity after graduating the majority of our varsity from last season. Depth will be an issue, but if we stay healthy and some of our men get more miles in and get in race shape, we will hang with most teams.”
The middle school team had a great day at Grantsburg, running the boys and girls together in the 1.5 mile race. The boys team continued their unbeaten streak dating to 2020 and placed all runners in the top 20. Eighth graders led the team, with Owen Trost placing second in 9:59, Drew Carlson earning sixth in 10:18, and Brendan Rashleger claiming seventh in 10:20. Close behind were returning seventh graders, Gabriel Lundgren in 10:32 and Bobby Trost 10:38.
“We will be fielding a large and strong seventh grade class to augment our “seasoned veteran” eighth graders that will lead the way. For the first time in a decade, I feel confident that I can run them versus top schools that have big time programs,” commented Coach Humbert.
The Mound Westonka girls middle school team had a fantastic day, finishing in second place with a team full of rookies. our girls placed in the top-20 in their first middle school race, including eighth-grader Anna Reginold placing third in 11:41, sixth -rader Hadley Hoag placing ninth in 12:42, seventh-grader Elise Hays finishing in 13:05, and eighth -rader Ella McClellan in 13:11.
Coach Humbert remarked about the middle school girls, “It was so gratifying to be able to field an entire team, and a promising one at that. We will need to be patient, but in time this young group will be able to contribute and grow the success of our women’s program.”
Additionally from Coach Humbert, “We have a beautiful and talented assemblage of kids again this year. As importantly, we have an invested and interested group of parents. I always consider parents my most influential assistant coaches. I am also blessed with a wonderful staff, which includes Sara Schwartz, Todd Munsterteiger, Amy Velsor, Karla Humbert and Samuel Abegglen.”
The White Hawks have a fun season ahead with their next meet on Friday, Sept. 2 in Maple Lake.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.